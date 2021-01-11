Universal Orlando Resort reveals a big Black Friday family vacation bargain

click image



Photo courtesy Universal Orlando/Facebook

Universal Orlando Resort unveiled an enviable Black Friday park getaway deal this week that won’t require you to line up up in a cold parking lot at 3 a.m. the day after Thanksgiving.

On Friday, Nov. 27, the theme park faithful can virtually queue up to grab a four-day vacation at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, with park-to-park access to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure each of those days. Pricing for this package deal for a family of four starts at around $1,292.











This vacation deal, once purchased, can be redeemed between Nov. 29 and the end of April 2021, and of course, blackout dates may apply.







There will be a limited number of these bundles available on the big day, and once they’re gone, they’re gone.







The Black Friday deal can be purchased next Friday through Universal Orlando’s website.







