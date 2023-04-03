Universal Seemingly Confirms Everlasting Closure of Theme Park Location

Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Following rumors that Universal would demolish a whole space, the theme park has seemingly confirmed the stunning information.

Credit: Universal

Any theme park veteran is aware of that it is best to all the time count on one thing new while you go to. Whether it’s Walt Disney World or Six Flags, there’ll most certainly be one thing subsequent and thrilling ready for you, particularly if it’s been some time since your final go to.

Universal is presently establishing its huge addition in Florida, often known as Epic Universe. This new Park will characteristic dozens of recent experiences, most notably bringing in an East Coast model of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

This Mario-themed land first opened at Universal Studios Japan and has slowly made its means into American Parks, first with Universal Studios Hollywood. The land underwent previews and formally opened in California on February 17.

Credit: Disney

Both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida at Universal Orlando Resort are dwelling to most of the identical iconic points of interest anyway, together with one notorious cartoon household. Guests who’re followers of The Simpsons shall be in luck as each Universal Orlando and Universal Hollywood characteristic the long-lasting American household and the city of Springfield.

The Simpsons Ride, which is discovered at this island, is actually an actual copy on each coasts. It options Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie as they try to flee the clutches of Sideshow Bob.

However, it appears Universal is gearing as much as take away this land and attraction completely from its Hollywood location.

Credit: Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal not too long ago up to date its “Land Page Hub” on its official web site, with one land lacking from the itemized listing. On the newly up to date misplaced, Guests will discover Universal CityWalk, Minion Land, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Hollywood, Jurassic World, Production Plaza, Studio Tour Plaza, SUPER NINTENDO WOLRD, Transformers Metrobase, and Waterworld.

Springfield is not listed on this web page, indicating Universal is beginning the method of eradicating Springfield. At this time, nothing has been said by Universal.

There have been rumors that the contract for The Simpsons truly runs out in 2028. Of course, again when Universal struck up the 20-year deal, Disney didn’t personal The Simpsons. However, with The Walt Disney Company holding so many properties, together with The Simpsons, it’s potential the long-lasting yellow household could make their means into Disney sooner or later.

Will you be visiting Universal Studios anytime quickly? What’s your favourite theme park?

