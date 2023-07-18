Universal Studios Attraction Closes Forever Tomorrow

One of the longest-standing points of interest on the Universal Orlando Resort will shut its doorways for good very, very quickly.

The Universal Orlando Resort is dwelling to some unimaginable rides, points of interest, and experiences. However, the Resort has closed a number of iconic and beloved points of interest over the previous couple of a long time, and whereas the newer additions are nice, some Guests might lengthy for the times of the “classic” Universal Studios expertise.

Unfortunately, the Resort is about to shut one other long-standing attraction.

Poseidon’s Fury has been a staple of Universal’s Islands of Adventure because it first opened in 1999. The attraction is extremely distinctive, because it’s probably not a trip or a static present however an immersive expertise Guests can take pleasure in.

As Inside the Magic reported earlier this yr, this iconic attraction is experiencing its last days on the Resort. May 9, 2023, marks the official final working day of Poseidon’s Fury, that means Guests have lower than 24 hours left with this historic attraction.

At this time, no phrase has been given on what’s going to substitute the attraction, however rumors have swirled, suggesting the complete Lost Continent space of the theme park may very well be redone.

Despite the unhappiness which will include the closure of an attraction, there’s a lot to be enthusiastic about on the Universal Orlando Resort. Most notably, Universal is difficult at work on its third theme park, Epic Universe. This huge new addition to the Orlando Resort will function a brand new Wizarding World of Harry Potter part in addition to its personal model of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

This Mario-themed land first opened at Universal Studios Japan earlier than making its manner into the U.S. Parks at Universal Hollywood.

Are you enthusiastic about Epic Universe? What’s your favourite Universal Studios trip? Stay tuned right here at Inside the Magic for all of your theme park information protection!

