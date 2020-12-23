Walt Disney World Announces Theme Park Hours Through February 27, 2021

Walt Disney World has released operating hours for all four theme parks through February 27, 2021. Previously, hours were released through February 20.

Here are each park’s hours from February 21 through February 27:

Magic Kingdom: 9:00 AM to 6:00 PMEPCOT: 11:00 AM to 7:00 PMDisney’s Hollywood Studios: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PMDisney’s Animal Kingdom: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Keep checking WDWNT for updates about Walt Disney World park hours.

