What is Cedar Point’s 2020 schedule? Reduced hours revealed

The Cedar Point Shores waterpark will not open for the 2020 season.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — As Cedar Point prepares to open for the 2020 season next month, the Sandusky amusement park has revealed their operating schedule with shorter hours amid new coronavirus restrictions.

Cedar Point’s calendar shows the park will be open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day starting Thursday, July 9, through Monday, Sept. 7. Cedar Point did not include any additional operating hours beyond that date.

Cedar Point’s waterpark, however, will stay closed for the season.

"Due to the reduced summer season, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark will not open this year," according to a blog post from Cedar Point's Tony Clark. "We anticipate it will be back and better than ever in 2021."





What about fall operating dates beyond Labor Day? HalloWeekends?

“The calendar reflects what’s currently available,” Clark tells 3News. “Beyond that, no announcements have been made.”

As the park begins welcoming guests for the season, reservations will be required due to limited capacity.

“We will reach out to season passholders and those who have pre-purchased tickets very soon,” Clark said of the reservation process.

Those staying on Cedar Point properties will be guaranteed access into the park.

Here are other highlights of how the park’s operations will change this summer:

Masks are required for all guests and employees.July 9 and 10, reservations to visit will be available exclusively to season passholders ONLY.July 11 through July 22, reservations to visit will be available exclusively to season passholders and guests staying at a Cedar Point Resorts hotel/property ONLY.Reservation times begin at 10 a.m. with the park opening at 11 a.m.There are no early entry benefits for 2020. Bring-a-friend benefits will not be valid this season.





You can read more about Cedar Point’s reopening process in their “Welcoming You Back” guide, which we’ve posted at the bottom of this story.

Cedar Point has also posted the following disclaimer on its site:

BY VISITING THE PARK, YOU VOLUNTARILY ASSUME ALL RISKS RELATED TO EXPOSURE TO COVID-19.

We have taken enhanced health and safety measures — for you, our other guests, and our associates. You must follow all posted instructions while visiting the park. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the CDC, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable.

If you are exhibiting any COVID-19-related symptoms, you should not enter or remain in the park.

Help keep each other healthy.

Read Cedar Point's "Welcoming You Back" guide below…





