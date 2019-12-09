2 Award-Winning Parks | 1 Unforgettable Destination





Busch Gardens® offers fun for the whole family with thrilling roller coasters, world-class dining options and kid-friendly attractions. Soar high and swing out over the cliffs of the Celtic coast on Finnegan’s Flyer™, a new Screamin’ Swing ride opening May 2019. Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Sesame Street® Forest of Fun™ with Elmo, Cookie Monster and all their furry friends. Enjoy a spine-chilling fall at Howl-O-Scream® when the park turns into a seriously scary place, then return during the holidays and bask in the warmth of 10 million holiday lights at Christmas Town™. There’s something to see and do for everyone at Busch Gardens.

Cool off this summer at Water Country USA®, Mid-Atlantic’s largest water park. There’s fun for the entire family in a cool beach vibe, with resort-style amenities and more than 40 state-of-the-art water rides and attractions. Experience a rush aboard the new Cutback Water Coaster™, the only RocketBLAST coaster on the East Coast and Virginia’s first hybrid water coaster. Water Country USA features refreshing water slides, children’s play areas and lazy rivers, offering hours of fun in the summer sun.

A whole other world awaits at Busch Gardens, located in Williamsburg, Virginia, with one of the best collections of roller coasters in the world, inspiring animal interactions, live entertainment for the whole family, kiddie rides for youngsters, and breathtaking architecture and landscaping for all. Busch Garden’s sister park, Water Country USA, is a seasonal water park packed with places to ride and relax. With rides and slides to quench the sense of adventure, water playgrounds for the little ones, lazy rivers, a wave pool beach, and private cabanas, Water Country USA offers something for the entire family.

Fun is always in season at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. The Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival (http://bit.ly/2kalVbV) celebrates the flavors of the world each spring. Enjoy a cooler park after dark during Busch Gardens Summer Nights (http://bit.ly/2kbESuQ). Drink a toast to the end of summer during Busch Gardens Bier Fest (http://bit.ly/2kancjd). Enjoy a spine-chilling fall at Howl-O-Scream (http://bit.ly/2kdx8IP) when the park turns into a seriously scary place, then return during the holidays and bask in the warmth of eight million holiday lights at Christmas Town (http://bit.ly/2kavMOZ), one of the largest light displays in North America.

