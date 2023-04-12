Acura Reveals Limited-Manufacturing TLX Type S PMC Edition in Menacing Gotham Gray Matte Paint

rewrite this content material and hold HTML tags



Limited to only 50 models, the Gotham Gray TLX Type S PMC Edition launches subsequent month

Striking Gotham Gray matte paint beforehand solely supplied on the NSX Type S supercar

Acura is creating 50 hand-assembled TLX Type S PMC Editions completed in Gotham Gray matte paint, the signature colour of the efficiency model’s NSX Type S supercar. The distinctive paint makes use of a transparent matte metallic end to offer the TLX Type S an much more sinister look. Mirroring the manufacturing of fifty Gotham Gray NSX Type S fashions constructed for the U.S. market, the 50 handcrafted high-performance sedans will enter manufacturing subsequent month on the firm’s Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Ohio4 and arrive at choose sellers this spring priced at $65,0001.

Exterior design parts distinctive to TLX Type S PMC Edition embrace Berlina Black paint for the door handles and a part of the decrease side-sill garnish. Also, NSX-inspired Y-spoke 20-inch light-weight wheels are completed in Berlina Black, whereas a gloss carbon fiber decklid lip spoiler, carbon fiber rear diffuser, decrease aspect sill garnish and black-chrome quad exhaust finishers full the extra aggressive look. Gloss black TLX, Type S and SH-AWD exterior badging can be customary.

Inside, the TLX Type S PMC Edition is additional distinguished by carbon fiber inside trim panels, illuminated aspect sills and premium flooring mats with Type S badges and coloured accent binding. A placing Red Milano leather-based inside is contrasted with black stitching and Ultrasuede® inserts. The decrease console is accented with an individually numbered serial plaque to designate the 2023 TLX Type S PMC Edition as a limited-edition car (1 of fifty) handcrafted on the Performance Manufacturing Center.

The 2023 Gotham Gray TLX Type S PMC Edition follows earlier PMC Editions in addition to the NSX supercar, all hand-crafted by grasp technicians on the Performance Manufacturing Center. Following the hand-assembly course of, every PMC Edition receives the identical high quality management course of utilized to NSX, together with a dyno verify, paint inspection and rough-road simulation. To shield the paint throughout transport, PMC Editions are wrapped in a specifically designed automotive cowl and transported to Acura sellers by way of enclosed, single-car carriers.









Model







Drivetrain







MSRP1







MSRP2







EPA MPG Rating3











Incl. D&H







City/Hwy/Combined











TLX Type S PMC Edition – Gotham Gray







SH-AWD







$65,000







$66,995







19 / 24 / 21









2023 Gotham Gray TLX Type S PMC Edition Details:



Hand-assembled on the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC)

Painted in Gotham Gray with matte metallic end

Gloss carbon fiber decklid lip spoiler & rear diffuser

Lightweight Berlina Black Y-spoke wheels with black lug nuts

High-performance Pirelli P-Zero summer time tire (255/35)

Berlina Black door handles

Side sill garnish

Black-chrome quad exhaust finishers

Gloss black TLX, Type S and SH-AWD exterior badging

Red Milano leather-based inside with black distinction stitching and Ultrasuede® inserts

Flat-bottom heated steering wheel

Carbon fiber inside trim panels

Illuminated Type S aspect sills

Premium flooring mats with Type S badges and pink accent binding

Unique PMC Edition numbered serial plaque

For extra info on the 2023 Acura TLX Type S click on right here.

About Acura

Acura is a number one automotive nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a dedication to expressive styling, high-performance and modern engineering, all constructed on a basis of high quality and reliability. The Acura lineup at the moment options 4 distinctive fashions – the next-gen Integra sport compact, TLX sport sedan, the RDX and MDX sport-utility automobiles, together with high-performance Type S variants. Acura’s first all-electric mannequin will likely be an SUV, the ZDX and ZDX Type S, and can arrive in 2024. All Acura automobiles bought in America are made within the U.S., utilizing home and globally sourced components.

# # #

1. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) excluding tax, license, registration, vacation spot cost, premium paints and equipment. Dealer costs could differ.

2. MSRP plus $1,995 vacation spot cost, excluding tax, license, registration, premium paints and equipment. Dealer costs could differ.

3. Based on 2023 EPA mileage scores; Use for comparability functions solely; Your mileage will differ relying on the way you drive and keep your car, driving situations, and different elements.

4 Using home and globally-sourced components



