An American Werewolf in London: Returns to Halloween Horror Nights 25 (Spanish)
Una de las casas favoritas de los visitantes vuelve triunfante al evento de Halloween Horror Nights – la adaptación de la película de horror clásica de 1981 hecha por John Landis, An American Werewolf in London.
[view the video on Youtube]
