An American Werewolf in London: Returns to Halloween Horror Nights 25 (Spanish)

March 21, 2020



Una de las casas favoritas de los visitantes vuelve triunfante al evento de Halloween Horror Nights – la adaptación de la película de horror clásica de 1981 hecha por John Landis, An American Werewolf in London.

