Construction Update for Nemesis at Alton Towers – May 29, 2023



Alton Towers is rebuilding its iconic curler coaster Nemesis, which initially opened in 1994 and closed for main re-tracking in November 2022. In a vlog sequence, the development of the world-famous trip, together with an up to date color scheme and themed enhancements, is documented. The newest replace features a nearer take a look at new helps put in on the location and photographs of a newly put in part of observe for Nemesis’ last inversion. Sections of the pathway have reopened for guests to view the continuing challenge progress. Theme Park Worldwide gives personalised video messages and merchandise, whereas the group has an energetic presence throughout social media platforms.

