Disney Files On Demand Presents: The Making of The Villas at Disneyland Hotel

The building progress of The Villas at Disneyland Hotel is being showcased by Disney Files Magazine! The new Disney Vacation Club Resort is scheduled for opening on September 28, 2023. Editor Ryan March leads viewers on a tough hat tour of the development web site, shows a prototype mannequin room at an undisclosed offsite warehouse, and introduces a number of the Disney Imagineers liable for bringing the brand new resort to life.

Stay tuned to DVCFan.com and the DVC Fan Facebook Group for extra data on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel as we get nearer to the resort’s grand opening later this yr!