Disney Wish Grand Hall

Disney Wish Grand Hall

Aboard the Disney Wish, the Grand Hall will come to life every evening with dramatic show lighting, glittering trails of pixie dust and shimmering chandelier effects. This fairytale-inspired atrium will be the enchanted gateway to everything that awaits on board the ship: fairytale worlds, heroic challenges, epicurean indulgences, thrilling adventures, galactic encounters, peaceful escapes and so much more. (Disney)

