Aboard the Disney Wish, the Grand Hall will come to life every evening with dramatic show lighting, glittering trails of pixie dust and shimmering chandelier effects. This fairytale-inspired atrium will be the enchanted gateway to everything that awaits on board the ship: fairytale worlds, heroic challenges, epicurean indulgences, thrilling adventures, galactic encounters, peaceful escapes and so much more. (Disney)

