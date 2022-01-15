Disneyland Resort Celebrates the Year of the Tiger with the Return of Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure Park, Jan. 21 to Feb. 13, 2022

This limited-time, multicultural celebration commemorates Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean traditions with a touch of Disney magic

New float for ‘Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession’ features Asian drummers plus red and gold lanterns that glow in after-sunset performances

Guests will enjoy culinary delights, beautiful décor, celebratory merchandise and live musical entertainment

Raya, the hero from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ film ‘Raya and the Last Dragon,’ makes her first appearance at Disneyland Resort

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Jan. 10, 2022) – Disneyland Resort rings in the Year of the Tiger with a roar at the Lunar New Year celebration in Disney California Adventure Park, Jan. 21 through Feb. 13, 2022. The limited-time event is a joyous tribute to Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean cultures with a touch of Disney magic, featuring Asian-inspired food and drinks, beautiful décor, celebratory merchandise and exciting entertainment – including the return of “Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession,” live entertainment and Disney Characters donning festive attire.

Lunar New Year celebrates the celestial journey of the sun and the moon on their voyage towards another year. During this special festival, guests can create memories with family and friends while sharing wishes for good health, luck and prosperity throughout the year ahead.

Highlights of the Lunar New Year celebration at Disney California Adventure include:

All-new float for “Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession” : For the Year of the Tiger, Tigger joins this dynamic, festive parade honoring family and the beautiful traditions of Chinese heritage. This year’s procession also introduces a gorgeous new float for Mulan and Mushu to arrive upon, accompanied by traditional Chinese drummers performing powerful rhythms. Decorated in red and gold to symbolize good fortune and happiness, the float features bright bunches of red firecrackers that hang together with golden tassels, and delicate red and gold lanterns come aglow for after-sunset performances. During the procession, Mulan and Mushu are surrounded by performers bringing cultural artistry and dance to life. Guests of all ages will delight in this honorable celebration.

invites guests to dine on delectable dishes inspired by traditional Asian fare, including: Special Lunar New Year merchandise will be available for purchase while supplies last, including a commemorative Spirit Jersey and tumbler.

will be available for purchase while supplies last, including a commemorative Spirit Jersey and tumbler. The Paradise Garden Bandstand will present daily live performances that feature enchanting traditional musical instruments, along with Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese folk dancers. Returning this year, San Francisco-based musical group Melody of China will perform a fusion of Chinese folk, classical and contemporary instrumentals. The daily Entertainment Schedule on Disneyland.com provides details on upcoming performances.

will present daily live performances that feature enchanting traditional musical instruments, along with Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese folk dancers. Returning this year, San Francisco-based musical group will perform a fusion of Chinese folk, classical and contemporary instrumentals. The daily Entertainment Schedule on Disneyland.com provides details on upcoming performances. At the Lucky Wishes Wall , guests of all ages can stroll beneath strings of ornamental lanterns and share wishes that roar with the spirit of confidence. All are invited to add their own special messages of hope, health and happiness for the Year of the Tiger.

, guests of all ages can stroll beneath strings of ornamental lanterns and share wishes that roar with the spirit of confidence. All are invited to add their own special messages of hope, health and happiness for the Year of the Tiger. Guests are invited to try complimentary arts and crafts, such as a dragon’s pearl coloring craft and Chinese calligraphy with local artisans.

Educational art walls provide guests with information about the festival, including fun details such as “What Year Are You?” and the unique story of Lunar New Year in each culture.

Colorful Lunar New Year décor symbolizes good luck, fortune and happiness in bold red and brilliant gold. Guests will see ornamental lanterns and banners wishing “Happy Lunar New Year” in English, Chinese, Korean and

For more details, guests can visit Disneyland.com/LunarNewYear.**

At the Downtown Disney District, guests will discover a new Lunar New Year mural created by Disney Live Entertainment Art Director Elizabeth Lisa Kang. To capture the energy of this holiday, Kang was inspired by scenes from traditional “minwha,” or “painting of the people,” which portray the customs and spirit of everyday life in Korea.

More springtime fun at the Disneyland Resort

Aspiring Super Heroes can discover action-packed escapades at Avengers Campus, which continues to be a popular destination at Disney California Adventure. Guests can sling webs like Spider-Man on the high-tech attraction, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure; taste-test inventive food and drinks; or encounter Super Heroes such as Black Panther, Iron Man, Black Window, Captain America and others.

For a limited time, Southern California residents may visit the Disneyland Resort for as little as $67 per day with the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day weekday ticket.***

Specially priced tickets are available now with redemption on weekdays through May 26, 2022:

3-day, 1 park per day weekday ticket for $199

3-day Park Hopper weekday ticket for $259

3-day, 1 park per day weekday ticket with Disney Genie+ service for $259

3-day, Park Hopper weekday ticket with Disney Genie+ service for $319

To enter a park, both a theme park reservation and valid ticket for the same park on the same date are required. Park reservations are subject to availability.

In addition, the Disneyland Resort has special hotel offers with up to 25% off select stays during the Lunar New Year celebration, making this an ideal time for guests to visit Disney California Adventure.****

Guests may find more information and theme park updates at Disneyland.com.

Guests are encouraged to visit Disneyland.com/updates for important information to know before visiting the Disneyland Resort, including updates on required face coverings. To enter a theme park, guests (ages 3 and older) will need a valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same day and same park they want to visit. Theme park reservations are limited, and subject to availability. Certain parks, attractions, restaurants, experiences, services, and offerings may be modified or unavailable, limited in capacity, and subject to limited availability or even closure. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed.

