Doable rewritten titles: – Is Universal Studios Hollywood Lastly Getting What It Wants? – Lengthy-Awaited Addition Might Enhance Universal Studios Hollywood – Universal Studios Hollywood’s Longtime Want Would possibly Be Addressed Quickly – Universal Studios Hollywood’s Deficiency Might Be Resolved at Final – Might a Potential Improve Tackle Universal Studios Hollywood’s Want?

Despite being positioned adjoining to an precise film studio and providing the long-lasting Universal Studio Tour, Universal Studios Hollywood is usually ignored as a result of its smaller dimension in comparison with Disney and even its sister location, Universal Orlando Resort. However, there’s proof that the park is trying to treatment this by probably constructing its personal resort lodge.

The proof comes from YouTuber Theme Park Wizard, who posted a picture on Twitter exhibiting constructing permits not too long ago submitted by Universal Studios Hollywood. Among the permits for the demolition of current buildings from not too long ago closed points of interest to construct the unconfirmed Fast & Furious curler coaster, there’s one which seems to be for an 11-story lodge.

whoa does this imply a lodge is coming to USH!? P515?? pic.twitter.com/zLPjLWRClaMay 3, 2023

Despite a number of inns, together with some with Universal of their identify, being positioned near Universal Studios Hollywood, they’re independently operated by different lodge chains and should not on the property of Universal Studios. There have been rumors that at the very least one lodge might have been coming to the theme park, and this appears to verify these plans.

Having an precise lodge on the Universal Studios Hollywood property can be a serious enchancment for the theme park. It may give company the sensation that the lodge is a part of their expertise, not only a place to remain between park days, and encourage them to spend extra time within the park. Additionally, it may result in the creation of a number of higher-end eating places, one thing that the author believes the park may use.

Universal Orlando Resort has a number of resort inns on the property, a few of that are excessive finish, whereas others have surprisingly entry-level costs, like probably the most not too long ago opened Dockside Inn & Suites. Even these on the decrease finish of the worth spectrum are fairly snug, so the lodge designed by Universal Creative for Universal Studios Hollywood might be fairly spectacular.

At this level, it’s nonetheless unsure what sort of lodge Universal Studios Hollywood will construct. However, given Universal’s historical past of not asserting new initiatives till they’re principally accomplished, it’s potential that the lodge might be completed earlier than it’s formally introduced.

Source hyperlink