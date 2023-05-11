Dollywood is at present internet hosting the ‘Flower and Food Festival’.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – It’s time to plan these summer season vacays!

Dollywood PR Manager Ellen Liston joins us within the kitchen to speak concerning the park’s Flower and Food Festival, which runs by way of June 11.

For tickets and reservations name 1-800-DOLLYWOOD or go to Dollywood.com.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 – All rights reserved.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – It’s time to plan these summer season vacays!

Dollywood PR Manager Ellen Liston joins us within the kitchen to speak concerning the park’s Flower and Food Festival, which runs by way of June 11.

For tickets and reservations name 1-800-DOLLYWOOD or go to Dollywood.com.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 – All rights reserved.

Source hyperlink