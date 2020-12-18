Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Is Ready For The Holidays

Does Dolly Parton ever slow down? The answer is no, especially around the holidays.

The country music star is busier than ever, with the upcoming release of her Netflix musical Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square and A Holly Dolly Christmas, her first Christmas album in 30 years. But that is not all, not by a longshot.

Thanks to COVID-19, this is certain to be a Christmas like no other. Her theme park, Dollywood Parks and Resorts, hopes to provide travelers looking for some semblance of a traditional Christmas with a safe way to celebrate timeless family traditions or create new memories.

Dollywood’s annual Smoky Mountain Christmas is back and set to run through January 3, 2021.

“Some Christmases are more memorable than others, and I think this year is certainly one we won’t forget,” said Parton in a release. “I want families to feel the warmth and comfort of all the great things they remember about Dollywood at Christmas, with a few new experiences that will become the memories they share years from now.”

What You’ll Find

It just isn’t Christmas if you don’t have a minimum of 5 million gleaming Christmas lights on display around the park. Couple that with an all-new holiday fireworks show, and you are sure to be “illuminated” during your visit.

Guests will find themselves strolling through a literal winter wonderland, as more live lighted Christmas trees will adorn the park than during any Christmas festival before.

If you’ve visited Dollywood during Christmas time before, know that the park is planning new experiences for you. A new, end-of-the-evening Christmas fireworks display called Merry and Bright celebrates the season with a colorful and energetic show featuring a number of contemporary holiday songs that will add a little cheer for guests. Performance dates will be available on the Dollywood website and the Dollywood app.

Music, Music, Music

It is Dolly’s place, so of course, there will be multitudes of award-winning entertainment.

Forty holiday performances are scheduled to take place each operating day during Smoky Mountain Christmas. At center stage is a new show, called Heart of the Holidays, which features songs from her new Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas. Heart of the Holidays takes place in the DreamSong Theater. Another returning guest favorite, Kingdom Heirs Christmas, can be found at the Pines Theater.

Traditional Christmas Cheer

You can’t have Christmas without an amazing tree. The Wonderful Christmas tree show features a 50-foot-tall animated tree that sparkles to life to present a fully-synchronized, dazzling light show throughout the evening.

For the kids — and kids at heart — Dollywood will shine a little light on Old Saint Nick’s home away from home. Santa likes to visit East Tennessee and his favorite Smoky Mountain songstress, Dolly! Thanks to a brand-new experience, guests literally can see inside Santa’s cabin in the Smokies as he reviews the list!

Know Before You Go

Dollywood is taking your safety seriously. Here is a list of safety precautions that you will encounter during your visit:

Additional sanitation measures have been implemented. This includes high touch point areas being cleaned more frequently and providing additional hand sanitizing locations.

Physical distancing measures are in place, including physically distanced queues, marked barriers, and social distancing reminders.

Attraction and dining capacities will be limited to allow guests to have more space to move around during their visit.

Temperature screenings will be taken prior to entry.

Face masks or face coverings are required for all visitors ages 3 and up, with some exceptions. Some of the exceptions where masks are not required are while eating or select coasters at Dollywood.

Daily capacity will be limited. Passholder reservations are not required at this time. Additionally, 1-day tickets can now be used any day within a 5-day period.

Dollywood is magical year-round, and you and yours are bound to love the experience. While you’re there, don’t forget to experience lovely Pigeon Forge, the gateway to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

