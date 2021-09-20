Drayton Manor Park’s Fireworks Extravaganza is back with a bang for 2021!

LOCAL family attraction, Drayton Manor Park has announced its show-stopping Fireworks Extravaganza event will be back with a bang for 2021.

With last year’s event being cancelled due to Covid-19, the dazzling show will be returning in style, with a special theme to celebrate the ‘best of British’ and the pride of the nation pulling together throughout the pandemic.

The Brit-tastic Fireworks Extravaganza is set to take place on Friday 29 and Saturday 30 October, and will feature an awe-inspiring fireworks and laser display for guests to enjoy, set to an upbeat soundtrack celebrating the very best of iconic British music.

The highly anticipated event is a firm favourite for families across the UK, and with tickets on sale now, the breath-taking display is set to be a popular event for the autumn season.

As well as marvelling at the light display, guests will also be able to enjoy the park’s 100+ rides and attractions, 15-acre zoo and Europe’s only Thomas Land, home to 25 Thomas & Friends™ themed attractions.

Rides in the Dark will also be returning to the park this year, with attractions staying open throughout the evening to allow visitors to enjoy their favourite thrill rides and Thomas Land attractions long beyond its usual closing time.

This includes the newly launched Adventure Cove area, a nautical themed zone featuring three new rides and attractions including the cartoon-style River Rapids, exhilarating Wave Swinger and Tidal Towers rope bridges and slides.

Older thrill seekers will be able to experience the world-famous Apocalypse, the first stand-up drop tower ride in the world, the wild Buffalo coaster and the thrilling Air Race which loops riders a full 360 degrees.

Thomas Land will also be open for the event, with tot-friendly favourites including the Troublesome Trucks Runaway Rollercoaster, Harold’s Helicopter Tour, and Winston’s Whistlestop Tours, offering unmissable night-time views of the park.

Guests will also be able to enjoy a host of exciting entertainment including live shows in Thomas Land and themed street entertainment.

William Bryan, managing director at Drayton Manor Park, said: “After a challenging 18 months, we’re absolutely delighted to be announcing the return of our Fireworks Extravaganza. “The mesmerising event is one of the biggest displays in the Midlands and has always been a firm favourite for families across the UK, so we’re pleased to say we’ll be back with a big bang in 2021. “This year’s event is inspired by the best of British – and the pride of our nation as we have pulled through difficult times. We look forward to welcoming theme park fans to celebrate a Brit-tastic evening with us this October.”

For further information, or to book a ticket, visit www.draytonmanor.co.uk/fireworks

Follow Drayton Manor Park on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates: www.facebook.com/DraytonManorPark and twitter.com/draytonmanor.

Source link