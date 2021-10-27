Early 2023 Itineraries

In early 2023, every Disney cruise from Florida includes a visit to Disney’s private island oasis, Castaway Cay, which is reserved exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests. In a setting of crystal-clear turquoise waters, powdery white-sand beaches and lush landscapes, the 1,000-acre island offers one-of-a-kind areas and activities for every member of the family. (David Roark, photographer) When Disney Cruise Line embarks on Caribbean and Bahamian cruises from New Orleans, guests can venture into the Crescent City to savor the distinct flavors of famous New Orleans cuisine, visit family-friendly museums and parks, and revel in the sweet melodies of world-renowned jazz music. Travelers will delight in the Southern charm of this new home port, and Disney fans will find magic around every corner as they recognize the iconic sights and sounds that inspired the beloved animated film “The Princess and the Frog.” (Matt Stroshane, photographer) In early 2023, Disney Cruise Line will return to Galveston with a line-up of Bahamian and Caribbean sailings. (Matt Stroshane, photographer) The Disney Wonder sails from San Diego to Baja and the Mexican Riviera with visits to Cabo San Lucas, a Mexican destination famous for its dramatic rock formations, white-sand beaches and sparkling turquoise waters. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

