Hogwarts Legacy Recreation Options Easter Egg from Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at…

The new Hogwarts Legacy online game options an Easter egg referencing The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

TikTok person @joanslytherin shared a video evaluating footage from the sport to video taken at Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade. Players can stroll and fly round structure taken immediately from the Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure queue and coaster, together with archways and towers. There are additionally bas-reliefs in each the sport and the land.

Much of this structure was initially constructed for the Duelling Dragons roller-coaster in 1999. The coaster was re-themed to “Harry Potter” and have become Dragon Challenge in 2010. Though Dragon Challenge closed in 2017 and the 2 coaster tracks had been torn down, a number of the constructions remained for Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, which is a totally new coaster in the identical spot.

Since opening in 2019, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure has had a justifiable share of operational points and non permanent closures resulting from fires, bee infestations, and extra. Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will likely be closing for refurbishment later this month. During Hurricane Ian in September 2022, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure sustained injury. While it didn’t trigger the experience to shut, a part of the queue has been diverted. A piece of ramp within the queue has been blocked off with non permanent partitions and scrim. A bridge takes friends over a stone wall by way of timber to bypass that part. We’ve additionally seen some barricades on the within partitions close to the coaster monitor whereas on the experience.

