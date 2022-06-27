Hours, lockers, maps and more

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark fans rejoice! The gates have opened, the rides are running and the sweet treats are on the menu. Open daily, it is time to buy the tickets and head on over to see the new and old attractions.

But, before making the drive, abc27 has created a list of helpful tips, tricks, and answers to ensure your trip is full of fun and memories rather than headaches and lost items.

The Hours

Daily operations at the park began May 26 and continue through Sept. 5. The park is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on most days. To see more about the individual restaurants and vendors’ hours, click here.

A Cashless Season

According to the park’s website, the amusement park accepts card or phone payments but no longer accepts cash.

The park’s website states that “all major credit cards, debit cards, and Hersheypark gift cards, as well as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay,” will be accepted.

Those who do not have any of those payment methods can convert their cash to prepaid debit cards at kiosks around the park. E-gift cards for Hersheypark can also be purchased online here.

Some locations around the park will still be taking cash as a form of payment. These include Ticketing Services that are outside the park gates, parking booths, roaming food and beverage carts as well as The Chocolatier restaurant.

The Map

Trying to find your next ride but not sure how to get there? The Hersheypark Map for the summer season is now available for download on the website. View the map and download the PDF by clicking here.

The Lockers

You are ready for the day with a bag full of items to help survive the day of heat and running around. But where do you put it when it’s time to hop on a ride?

According to the website, lockers are available on a first-come-first-serve basis and…

