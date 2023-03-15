Household of 4 Spent $2,000 for Day at Universal Orlando — Value Breakdown

My household’s day at Universal Orlando wasn’t low-cost, however we cherished it. Jill Robbins

My household of 4 visited Universal Orlando for in the future and it value us over $2,000. We spent our cash on 4 park-to-park tickets, 4 Express Passes, and meals. I’ve no regrets, however I’d plan in a different way and make some tweaks subsequent time to economize.

Over the previous two years, my two children — who are actually 12 and 13 — and I’ve turn out to be disenchanted with Disney World. Instead, we have been wanting to go to Universal Orlando.

I’ve taken my children to Disney World yearly since they have been small, however ticket costs have elevated, and I feel it is almost unimaginable to go on various rides except you buy Genie+ and add on Individual Lightning Lanes with per-ride, per-person charges.

So, throughout our Disney journey in December, we spent a day at Universal Orlando. Here’s the way it went and what it value.

We spent the vast majority of our finances on Express Passes

We spent virtually $70 on lunch at Universal. Jill Robbins

Unfortunately for us, our December go to was throughout the preferred — learn: costly — time of yr, and tickets and Express Passes value us over $2,000.

I winced after I hit “purchase” and I wince after I take into consideration how a lot we spent for in the future of enjoyable. We prioritize experiences and time collectively over possessions, however we’re not a rich household.

The journey to Orlando in December was our household’s Christmas current, which made me really feel a bit higher about the fee.

Here’s the breakdown:

Four park-to-park tickets — $856 , or $214 everyFour Universal Express Passes — $1,200, or $300 everyFood and snacks — $93, which acquired us a big doughnut for breakfast from Lard Lad Donuts, lunch for 4 on the Leaky Cauldron, and a tender pretzel

With our Express Passes, we have been in a position to go on 13 rides in 12 hours

We might’ve saved cash by shopping for a one-park ticket as an alternative of 1 that permit us go to two. Jill Robbins

We spent 12 hours within the parks and rode 13 rides as a result of we might skip traces with our Express Passes.

We might’ve gotten to the parks earlier and stayed longer — there have been 90 minutes till closing once we determined to depart for the day — however 12 hours was our candy spot.

What we rode at Universal Studios Florida:

Despicable Me Minion MayhemRevenge of the MummyE.T. AdventureQuick & Furious — SuperchargedMEN IN BLACK Alien AssaultThe Simpsons RideRace Through New York Starring Jimmy FallonTransformers: The Ride 3DHogwarts Express from King’s Cross Station — this journey took us from Universal Studios Florida to Islands of Adventure

What we rode at Islands of Adventure:

Flight of the HippogriffSkull Island: Reign of KongThe Amazing Adventures of Spider-ManThe Incredible Hulk Coaster

We skipped Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure as a result of these newer sights weren’t included in our Express Passes and the wait time for was over two hours for every.

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey — the journey we most wished to go on at Islands of Adventure — wasn’t operating throughout our go to. We additionally skipped the rides in Seuss Landing as a result of they’re geared towards youthful youngsters.

I’ve no regrets, however we’ll do our day in a different way subsequent time to economize

I attempt not to consider what else that $2,000 might have been spent on and as an alternative attempt to do not forget that almost-perfect park day with my household.

Obviously, the Express Passes have been the largest expense ,however utilizing them to skip traces is what made our day so wonderful.

If I might do it over, I’d have skipped the tickets that permit us go to 2 parks and as an alternative simply acquired one for Universal Studios Florida, the place we spent the majority of our day. That would’ve saved us about $55 per ticket, or $220 in complete.

In the long run, I’d think about both visiting throughout a less-busy time when the traces aren’t so lengthy or shopping for Express Passes throughout a less expensive time — actually, some other time of the yr in addition to the week after Christmas.

I’d additionally think about staying at one among Universal Orlando Resort’s premier lodges, the place bookings include Express Passes. Those lodges are additionally near the parks.

I’ve priced visits at numerous factors within the yr and all mixtures of the methods I’ve talked about would value me a lot lower than the journey I simply took.

I do not remorse my journey, however I do know I can go for higher worth subsequent time.

