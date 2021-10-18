Howl O Scream Terrifies Seaworld Orlando For Inaugural Event — KnightNews.com

Howl O Scream has come to Seaworld Orlando for the first time in its 22 year history.

The popular Halloween-themed event that began in 1999 at Tampa Bay Florida’s Busch gardens has begun its inaugural year at Seaworld Orlando with its Frightening Sirens that have emerged from the water, luring guests into the dark depths of fear that surround every corner of this year’s event.

The “Inaugural Fear” event promises to provide different types of scares and experiences that guests who may visit other Halloween events in the Orlando area like Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida may not be able to experience.

Haunted Houses

Howl O Scream Orlando will feature four haunted houses this year that will be themed around Aquatic terror themed experiences that will engulf guests into the dark unknown where every corner of each haunted house is filled with startling sound effects and creepy ghouls and creatures destined to send shivers down the spines of guests brave enough to enter.

Water’s Edge Inn: What began as an escape to a peaceful seaside hotel has turned into a terrifying struggle to find an escape from it.

Captain’s Revenge: When a cursed pirate has plotted your demise, perhaps you shouldn’t go searching time in the murky depths of his ship.

Beneath The Ice: No one has heard from base camp since it was entombed in snow. You’re here to find survivors….but you’ll wish you hadn’t.

Dead Vines: This is no innocent garden stroll. You’ve just wandered into a terrifying realm of ravenous plants and hidden horrors.

Unlike the neighboring Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios Florida, Howl O Scream Orlando will have no Vinyl coverings keeping guests from coming face to face with scare actors They will interact with guests throughout each house and may even come with a foot of certain guests and block your path adding an extra layer of fear to the brave enough guests that enter.

Shows

There will be two live shows with one features this year’s themed demented sirens enchanting guests with song and seductive dancing along with the annual Jack the Ripper show that takes place every year at Tampa Bay’s event with that will showcase the iconic serial killer performing to the latest popular songs in pop culture today.

Siren’s Song: The sirens are here to tell their story…and feast on your fears. Don’t miss a moment of this mesmerizing outdoor show.

Monster Stomp: Prepare yourself for a darkly entertaining, pulse-pounding musical performance starring the one and only Jack the Ripper.

Scare Zones/ Roaming Haunts:

One of the biggest advantages for guests attending this event is Scare actors will reach every part of the event leaving guests no place to hide or feel scare-free. Spooky creatures and monsters will come with a couple of feet of guests as they try to make their way through the park, following them into restaurants, entrances to rides and will even blend in with bushes and trees that guests will not be able to see unlike they jump out at the last moment to terrify and send shivers down your spine constantly, something that will not be experienced at the neighboring Halloween Horror Nights.

Deadly Ambush: The year is 1961. You’ve wandered into a quaint campground, nestled in nature. It might sound like a dream, but a new nightmare has just begun here. What’s happened to the campers? Creatures are emerging from the darkness. There’s nowhere to hide, and no park ranger to rescue you. Get back to Civilization now, before it’s too late.

Sea of Souls: This is it… the site of that horrific shipwreck. Those marauding pirates were too arrogant to see their downfall camping, and now they’re doomed to wander through a sea of gruesome reminders. Their souls are restless, and their anger is real. They’ll never stop seeking revenge on those who’ve escaped their ghostly fate. Steer clear….if you can.

Frozen Terror: You might think you’re a safe distance from the snow-entombed research facility, but you’re not free from the frozen horrors. This inhospitable arctic wasteland is swarming with icy, subhuman walkers. They may have pickaxes and shovels, but they’re not here to help dig for survivors. They’re here to turn you into one of them.

Witchcraft Bayou: The cult is growing, and the lure is powerful. It’s hazardous to pass through this backwater bayou, but there’s no way around it. Voodoo and witchcraft aren’t real, right? Tell that to the zealous worshippers trying to shackle you with their spells. They won’t rest until your soul belongs to her too. Stay alert, or the dark magic will drag you down.

Themed Bar Experiences

Howl O Scream will also offer a unique opportunity to guests 21 and over with the chances to try some deliciously themed spooky-themed drinks that will have a different drink option at each bar based on one of the haunted houses of the event, with scare actors greeting guests as they make their way to each beautifully horrific themed bar.

Siren’s Last Call

Longshoreman Tavern

Tormented

Poison Grotto

Rides

The event will also offer guests the opportunity to experience two rides from Seaworld Orlando at greatly reduced wait times with Mako, Orlando’s tallest and fastest coaster, and Infinity Falls, Florida’s tallest rapids ride, in the DARK!.

USEFUL TIP:

For guests that get scared easily or deal with a certain level of anxiety attending a scary-themed Halloween event can purchase a NO BOO necklace in gift shops throughout the event that when lit up will let scare actors know not to scare you throughout the event for 15 dollars plus tax. The necklace does not work inside haunted houses and does not guarantee a scare-free evening but will be a useful tool for timid guests coming to this year’s event.

The event will run for 27 nights this fall Thursday through Sunday till Oct. 31.

Check the Seaworld Orlando website for prices.