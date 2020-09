Major crash on I-44 tied up traffic near Six Flags exit

EUREKA (KMOX) – Crews spent much of Saturday on I-44 after a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers between Eureka and Pacific.

Drivers called the KMOX newsroom to report major back-ups in the westbound lanes, which were closed for much of Saturday afternoon and evening. The eastbound lanes had two lanes closed for a time to accomodate emergency vehicles.

The incident involved two tractor-trailers and a passenger car. The car and one of the trucks both left the roadway, according to firefighters.