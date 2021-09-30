Massive Crowds Flock to Universal, Wait Times Sky-Rocket as Halloween Event Returns

All Images Credit Inside the Magic

This weekend, Universal Orlando Resort opened their 30th Halloween Horror Nights, and Guests were ready to get spooked.

Lately, we have noticed that crowds and wait times at Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay have dropped dramatically, with many attractions becoming walk-ons or having less than a 15-minute wait throughout the day. As school has resumed for many, peak season at the theme parks in Central Florida has come to a close, and we have seen summer crowds disappear.

Credit: Universal

However, Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights is a cult favorite among many and arguably one of the best Halloween experiences you can get when visiting Orlando. With 10 haunted houses that range from IP driven content such as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Beetlejuice, and The Haunting of Hill House, to houses that cater to an original storyline featuring the event’s “icons” over the past 30 years and more, there is a huge variety for Guests to experience.

Credit: Inside the Magic

We attended the event both on opening night and the second night of operations and can say that the low wait times that were seen during the day are no longer in question at night. Massive crowds lined up to enter Universal Studios Florida, rushing in as soon as Jack the Clown opened the gates. Last night, wait times for multiple houses began to surpass the 70-minute mark, which is typical for the event. The event sold out on the opening night, so the crowds were to be expected.

Credit: Inside the Magic

If you are attending and are worried about crowds and wait times, we recommend purchasing an Express Pass with your ticket to cut down the lines or an R.I.P. tour experience where a tour guide will walk you into every single house without any wait time. Having recently completed the R.I.P. tour, we can guarantee that it is worth the money you will spend!

Credit: Universal

Halloween Horror Nights will likely become busier as Halloween approaches. With the event running for 42 nights (Wednesday through Sunday), there will be plenty of chances for Guests to return if they miss something. If you would like to see POV tours of every house, yours truly has put them together in a YouTube video for you, which you can check out by clicking here! As someone who experienced the event for the first time, I can easily say I am dying to return.

Are you planning on attending Halloween Horror Nights? Let us know in the comments below.

