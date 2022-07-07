Once Upon a Disney Wish: New Disney Cruise Line Ship Unlocks Enchanting Family Vacations

First ship in Disney fleet expansion offers new ways to enjoy the magic of Disney at sea

CELEBRATION, Fla. — Aboard the Disney Wish, families discover a mesmerizing new world created especially for them. The magnificent new Disney Cruise Line ship celebrates Disney’s rich legacy of enchanting storytelling, bringing to life the fantastical worlds and beloved characters at the heart of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars adventures like never before.

Guests embark on a splashtacular adventure with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse aboard the first Disney attraction at sea; revel in a royal celebration during a theatrical dining experience with “Frozen” friends; team up with the Avengers on a Marvel cinematic dining adventure; travel to a galaxy far, far away in a first-of-its-kind Star Wars experience; unlock hidden magic during an interactive, multidimensional adventure into Disney and Pixar worlds; rediscover beloved stories, songs and characters during Broadway-style stage spectaculars; and enjoy much-needed “me time” at dedicated kids’ clubs and adult escapes.

Wish Upon a Star

The Disney Wish features a brand-new, distinctly Disney design concept inspired by timeless tales of wishes come true. The motif of enchantment — a theme found at the heart of so many cherished Disney stories — manifests in wondrous ways throughout the ship, from the magical forest setting of the Walt Disney Theatre to storybook-inspired staterooms to the fairytale castle-inspired Grand Hall, where a dazzling wishing star descends from the shimmering chandelier above.

To ‘Swim’-finity and Beyond

Disney Cruise Line takes fun in the sun to the next level on board the Disney Wish with a brand-new family water attraction and three themed districts offering dedicated space for families, children and adults alike.

Guests immerse themselves in “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” animated shorts aboard the first Disney attraction at sea, AquaMouse. Complete with show scenes, lighting and special effects, and splashtacular surprises, this wild water ride is sure to delight everyone in the family as they zig, zag and zoom through 760 feet of winding tubes suspended high above the upper decks.

Families have more pools, more deck space and more dining than ever before in an expansive district themed to Mickey and friends. In addition to AquaMouse, the area features six pools — spaciously staggered among tiered decks and surrounded by lounge chairs — and a fresh take on quick and casual fare with a festive character twist.

Little ones delight in an all-new Toy Story-themed district designed especially for families with toddlers and young children. This whimsical water wonderland includes a splash zone, wading pool, family waterslide and smoothie bar.

Adults indulge in sun-drenched serenity at Quiet Cove, a peaceful refuge dedicated to lounging, sipping and soaking. Set away from the bustle of family activities, this secluded adults-only district features a luxurious infinity pool, poolside bar and chic cafe.

A Culinary Cabaret — Prepared and Served with Flair

With the debut of three brand-new family dining concepts ranging from theatrical entertainment to cinematic adventure to sophisticated elegance, dinner on board the Disney Wish is so much more than a meal – it is a chance to interact with favorite Disney stories in exciting new ways only Disney Cruise Line can cook up.

Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure is Disney’s first “Frozen”-themed theatrical dining experience, bringing the world of Arendelle to life through immersive live entertainment — featuring favorite characters like Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Oaken — and world-class cuisine infused with Nordic influences.

Worlds of Marvel is the first Marvel cinematic dining adventure, where guests play an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission unfolding around them, complete with a worldly menu inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

1923, named for the year The Walt Disney Company was founded, is an elegant celebration of the company’s legacy, paying homage to the golden age of animation and offering a tasteful tribute to the company’s Californian heritage with dishes inspired by the state’s unique fusion of cultural flavors.

In addition to elaborately themed, upscale restaurants, the Disney Wish offers a variety of dining options for families ranging from quick bites and casual dining to 24-hour room service and specialty treats.

A Whole New World of Family Entertainment

Disney Cruise Line combines innovative design and technology to create immersive entertainment environments, surrounding guests in storytelling in new and unexpected ways on board the Disney Wish.

The Walt Disney Theatre is an opulent show palace that comes alive with original stage productions developed exclusively for Disney Cruise Line. The Disney Wish debuts two brand-new shows and revisits a guest favorite:

A Broadway-caliber adaptation of “The Little Mermaid” invites audiences to rediscover iconic scenes, acclaimed music and beloved characters in new and unexpected ways.

invites audiences to rediscover iconic scenes, acclaimed music and beloved characters in new and unexpected ways. An embarkation day celebration called “Disney Seas the Adventure” takes guests on a musical journey into favorite stories helmed by Captain Minnie, Goofy and an all-star cast of Disney and Pixar characters.

takes guests on a musical journey into favorite stories helmed by Captain Minnie, Goofy and an all-star cast of Disney and Pixar characters. “Disney’s Aladdin — A Musical Spectacular,” a fast-paced musical comedy based on the classic Disney Animation, delights guests with reimagined production design, new sets and advanced projections.

The Grand Hall evolves from a fairytale gathering space into an environmental theater through the magic of built-in special effects and the first atrium stage on a Disney ship. Dedicated shows and interactive entertainment come to life all around the hall, putting guests front and center as they play a special role in the magic.

Luna is a brand-new entertainment hub that transitions from a daytime setting for family fun into an elegant evening venue for adult-exclusive entertainment, offering a variety of live shows and interactive programming.

Hero Zone is a futuristic sports arena where physical activity blends with imagination during action-packed challenges and game show-style competitions for families to take on together.

The Wonderland and Never Land Cinemas are intimate screening rooms providing guests more options than ever to watch classic and first-run films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and more.

Disney Uncharted Adventure is a first-of-its-kind interactive experience that leads guests on a multidimensional journey around the ship and into the worlds of Moana, Tiana, Peter Pan and Nemo. Innovative technology, like augmented reality and physical effects, allows guests to unlock a hidden layer of magic aboard the ship.

Imaginations, Assemble! Cool Clubs for Kids of All Ages

Aboard Disney Cruise Line, kids become the heroes of their own Disney stories. With dedicated clubs for every age group and imaginative programming facilitated with the care and expertise of Disney-trained counselors, children can immerse themselves in Disney storytelling on board the Disney Wish.

Children ages 3 to 12 enter the captivating worlds of favorite Disney stories in the reimagined Disney’s Oceaneer Club, a real-life wonderland featuring more spaces and stories than ever before. Expertly developed programming combines deeply engaging, enriching activities with special playtime with Disney friends — and when characters stop by, they stay to play, offering uniquely interactive, memorable experiences exclusive to Disney Cruise Line.

Marvel Super Hero Academy is a high-tech Avengers headquarters where young “recruits” train to be the next generation of Super Heroes with Spider-Man, Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp.

is a high-tech Avengers headquarters where young “recruits” train to be the next generation of Super Heroes with Spider-Man, Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp. Star Wars : Cargo Bay is a first-of-its-kind immersive experience where children take on the important role of creature handlers as they manage a mischievous menagerie of exotic beings from across the galaxy.

is a first-of-its-kind immersive experience where children take on the important role of creature handlers as they manage a mischievous menagerie of exotic beings from across the galaxy. Fairytale Hall is a royal trio of activity rooms where kids let their creativity shine at Rapunzel’s Art Studio; read and act out stories at Belle’s Library; and test newfound icy powers at Anna and Elsa’s Sommerhus.

is a royal trio of activity rooms where kids let their creativity shine at Rapunzel’s Art Studio; read and act out stories at Belle’s Library; and test newfound icy powers at Anna and Elsa’s Sommerhus. Walt Disney Imagineering Lab is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for kids to discover the secrets of world-renowned Disney Imagineers with hands-on activities and inventive experiments.

is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for kids to discover the secrets of world-renowned Disney Imagineers with hands-on activities and inventive experiments. Mickey and Minnie Captain’s Deck is a nautical playground inspired by the colors, icons and magic of Disney Cruise Line.

For the littlest cruisers ages 6 months to 3 years, It’s a Small World Nursery offers babysitting services in a whimsical environment inspired by the iconic Disney attraction of the same name.

Edge (ages 11 to 14) and Vibe (ages 14 to 17) are trendy hangouts where tweens and teens can chill and play in their own way, with dedicated programming designed to engage the unique interests of these age groups.

A Trove of Untold Treasures Exclusively for Adults

Adults aboard the Disney Wish can escape, relax, dine and play in more ways than ever with exclusive venues and entertainment tailored just for them, featuring elevated interpretations of Disney stories through sophisticated theming that ranges from subtle inspiration to full-scale immersion.

For the first time on a Disney ship, guests embark on a space-jumping tour of the Star Wars galaxy at Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, a high-end bar styled as a luxurious yacht-class spaceship. This richly themed, immersive experience is reserved exclusively for adults every evening. As guests slide up to the bar and enjoy specialty cocktails and craft brews, they look out a viewport at ever-changing vistas from a galaxy far, far away.

Relaxed and refined bars and lounges include Nightingale’s, a Cinderella-inspired piano bar; Keg & Compass, a pub that celebrates stories of the sea; and The Bayou, a social lounge themed to “The Princess and the Frog.”

Adults savor gourmet meals and exceptional beverages at an upscale suite of epicurean excellence exclusively for adults, inspired by the elegant icons of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Beauty and the Beast.”

Palo Steakhouse is an evolution of the Palo restaurant Disney cruisers know and love, now combining the relaxed sophistication of authentic Italian dining with the classic refinement of a modern steakhouse in a genteel setting inspired by Cogsworth, the tale’s majordomo-turned-enchanted-clock.

is an evolution of the Palo restaurant Disney cruisers know and love, now combining the relaxed sophistication of authentic Italian dining with the classic refinement of a modern steakhouse in a genteel setting inspired by Cogsworth, the tale’s majordomo-turned-enchanted-clock. Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement offers the most luxurious dining experience on board, featuring a gourmet menu crafted by a three Michelin-starred chef. This romantic and intimate venue evokes the dazzling spirit of the film’s candelabra maitre d’, Lumiere.

offers the most luxurious dining experience on board, featuring a gourmet menu crafted by a three Michelin-starred chef. This romantic and intimate venue evokes the dazzling spirit of the film’s candelabra maitre d’, Lumiere. The Rose is a chic lounge at the entrance of Palo Steakhouse and Enchanté. Inspired by the fateful flower at the heart of the story, this is an idyllic setting for a pre-dinner aperitif or after-dinner cocktail.

Senses Spa is a tranquil oasis offering indulgent spa and beauty treatments, featuring the fleet’s first outdoor spa oasis along with private rooms, lavish spa villas, and steam and aromatherapy experiences. The reimagined Senses Fitness offers state-of-the-art exercise and wellness facilities and complimentary, instructor-led programs.

At Untangled Salon and Hook’s Barbery, the fleet’s first standalone venues for hairstyling and beauty services, adults can treat themselves in inviting, social environments that have been uniquely designed with inspiration from classic Walt Disney Animation Studios films.

Artful Accommodations Where Dreams Do Come True

With an all-new look and feel steeped in enchantment and inspired by dreamy Disney stories, every stateroom on board the Disney Wish is a luxurious, peaceful retreat designed with ample room for families, plenty of storage and upscale amenities. Most feature Disney Cruise Line’s signature split-bathroom concept for utmost comfort and function.

Most of the ship’s 1,254 staterooms offer an ocean view — including 877 (70%) with a spacious verandah — and 451 connecting doors to accommodate larger families with adjoining rooms.

The Disney Wish elevates the concierge experience with more than double the number of premium concierge staterooms and suites. An exclusive lounge with private sun deck is the perfect place for concierge guests to relax, sip a cocktail and enjoy a premium level of dedicated service throughout the voyage.

Disney’s first staterooms located above the bridge boast floor-to-ceiling windows that reveal breathtaking ocean views overlooking the bow of the ship.

boast floor-to-ceiling windows that reveal breathtaking ocean views overlooking the bow of the ship. Four royal suites , which accommodate up to six guests and feature extravagant details and first-class amenities, include the fleet’s first two-story staterooms.

, which accommodate up to six guests and feature extravagant details and first-class amenities, include the fleet’s first two-story staterooms. The Wish Tower Suite is a first-of-its-kind accommodation set high in the forward funnel of the ship. This 1,966-square-foot penthouse in the sky accommodates eight guests and features an elegant design inspired by Disney Animation’s “Moana,” incomparable ocean views and premium Disney service.

Into the Unknown — Expanding the Disney Cruise Line Fleet

The Disney Wish is the first of three new Disney Cruise Line ships to be built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany through 2025. All three ships will be powered by liquefied natural gas and, at approximately 144,000 gross tons, will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.

The Disney Wish sails its maiden voyage on July 14, 2022, followed by a season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral, Florida.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.