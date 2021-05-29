Search
PHOTOS: Animal Actors at Universal Studios Hollywood Reopens With Physical Distancing Measures

May 29, 2021

Universal Studios Hollywood reopened on April 16th with many COVID-19 safety measures in place, including face mask requirements and physical distancing markers. The only show open to guests at this time is Universal’s Animal Actors.

Multiple hand sanitizer stations are available both outside the theater and inside the queue.

Physical distancing markers are spaced six feet apart in the queue.

Inside, Guests are seated only on marked areas of the amphitheater’s benches.

Like the physical distancing queue markers, the blue signs indicate where guests should go.

The only change to the show itself that we noticed is a new gag where a dog retrieves a face mask from backstage.

Stay tuned to UPNT for more updates on Universal Studios Hollywood.

