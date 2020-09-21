Quiz: Which Disney Twin Said This Quote?

Want something twice as nice? Take our twins-inspired quiz!

Throughout Disney history, actresses including Dove Cameron, Lindsay Lohan, and Disney Legend Hayley Mills have pulled double duty by playing twins onscreen. Sometimes, real-life twins, like Dylan and Cole Sprouse, would make us do a double take. And, of course, there are the supremely talented pairings, such as Disney Legends Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill, whose onscreen chemistry is so strong you’d never guess they’re actually unrelated!

From popular films like High School Musical to hit series such as The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, all of these characters share a connection that’s unique to twins… but, of course, they don’t share a brain. So, with that in mind, can you guess which twin recited the following quotes?

Liv and Maddie

1. “Bam, WHAT?”

A) Liv Rooney

B) Maddie Rooney

Alice in Wonderland

2. “If you think we’re waxworks, you ought to pay, you know.”

A) Tweedle Dee

B) Tweedle Dum

The Parent Trap (1998)

3. “If your mom is my mom and my dad is your dad, and we’re both born on October 11, then you and I are, like… sisters!”

A) Annie James

B) Hallie Parker

Avengers: Age of Ultron

4. “You didn’t see that coming?”

A) Pietro Maximoff

B) Wanda Maximoff

High School Musical

5. “We need to save our show from people who don’t know the difference between a Tony Award and Tony Hawk.”

A) Ryan Evans

B) Sharpay Evans

The Parent Trap (1961)

6. “I shan’t tell my aunt about the ants nor the debutantes, shall I?”

A) Sharon McKendrick

B) Susan Evers

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

7. “If I don’t make it back, you’re the only hope for the Alliance.”

A) Leia Organa

B) Luke Skywalker

Twitches

8. “The only person I can ever count on is me!”

A) Alex Fielding/Artemis

B) Camryn Barnes/Apolla

The Suite Life on Deck

9. “I’m here. Your lives just got better.”

A) Cody Martin

B) Zack Martin

Big Business

10. “I hate my job. I hate shopping. I hate New York in June. How about you?”

A) Rose Ratliff

B) Sadie Shelton

Double-Teamed

11. “We’re tall. We’re twins. We’re new. They’ll get over it!”

A) Heather Burge

B) Heidi Burge

Answers:

1. Maddie Rooney (B)

2. Tweedle Dee (A)

3. Hallie Parker (B)

4. Pietro Maximoff (A)

5. Sharpay Evans (B)

6. Susan Evers (B)

7. Luke Skywalker (B)

8. Alex Fielding/Artemis (A)

9. Zack Martin (B)

10. Rose Ratliff (A)

11. Heidi Burge (B)