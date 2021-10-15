Retired, active military can visit Knott’s for $20

BUENA PARK, Calif. — Military Tribute Days are back at Knott’s Berry Farm.

As part of the theme park’s way of paying tribute to U.S. veterans, Knott’s Berry Farm launched a promotion, offering discounted admission for retired and active military personnel, as well as deployed veterans’ spouses, to visit Knott’s on select days in the next two months.

What You Need To Know

Knott’s Berry Farm brings back its popular Military Tribute Days



Under the promotion, retired and active military personnel and deployed veterans’ spouses can visit Knott’s on select days in the next two months for $20



Knott’s has a history of celebrating military, law enforcement, fire personnel and first responders with free or steeply discounted tickets



The promotion is valid Mondays to Thursdays from Nov. 1 to Nov. 18 and Nov. 29 through Dec. 16

On Mondays through Thursdays from Nov. 1 to Nov. 18 and Nov. 29 through Dec. 16, eligible military personnel can buy a ticket for themselves and up to five additional guests for $20 per person.

Acceptable forms of identifications include a U.S. Military ID card, a government ID card with veteran designation, a U.S. Veterans Affair ID or a D.D. Form 214 with a photo ID. Deployed veterans’ spouses can also take advantage of the deal.

The Knott’s Berry Farm tickets can be purchased online, at the Knott’s entrance gate or at a military ticket office.

Knott’s Berry Farm has a history of celebrating retired and active military, as well as law enforcement, fire personnel and first responders.

The park held these promotions annually for several years, except last year when the coronavirus pandemic closed the theme park. In prior years, the military visitor received free admission along with one additional guest.

This modified program allows eligible military personnel to purchase up to five other tickets at a steep discount. The usual ticket price purchased at the entrance gate is $89. The online ticket price is $56.

Source link