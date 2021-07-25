REVIEW: Jurassic World S’more Roars Across Universal Orlando Resort

On our most recent trek through the Jurassic World Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida, we picked up a sweet s’more. Though we got it in the Tribute Store, it’s also available at Studio Sweets, as well as Island Market and Export Candy Shoppe in Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Jurassic World S’more – $4.50

This s’more is all blue, with the Jurassic World logo stamped on top.

Why didn’t we have this sooner? This was an excellent s’more.

It tasted super fresh. We loved the sweet white chocolate, thick marshmallow, and crunchy graham crackers.

We’ll definitely be picking this up on future Universal trips.

For more Universal Studios news from around the world, follow Universal Parks News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Related

Article source: wdwnt.com



Source link