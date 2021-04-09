Over the past few months, the main SeaWorld Twitter account went from one of the quietest to one of the more vocal, especially when it comes to trading snarky remarks with other Orlando attractions. Just last year, it was normal to expect more corporate responses from the Twitter account, and their replies were few and far between. Now, we see them engaging with the Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) account, a brand that rarely loses diss-battles online, and others.

The SeaWorld account made a joke directed towards Halloween Horror Nights Orlando, and the HHN account doesn’t take lightly to haters. Their response spurred a few light-hearted tweets back and forth, but it certainly got fans to look at the SeaWorld account in a new way.