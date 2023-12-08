Search

Six Flags, Cedar Fair Close to Merger Deal

ThrillNetworkDecember 8, 2023 0

Updated Nov. 1, 2023 2:59 pm ET

Six Flags is nearing a deal to merge with Cedar Fair Entertainment, a transfer that will mix two of the biggest regional theme-park chains within the U.S.

An settlement might be finalized as quickly as this week assuming there isn’t any last-minute snag, in response to folks aware of the matter. Cedar Fair is scheduled to report quarterly outcomes on Thursday morning.

