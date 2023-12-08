Six Flags, Cedar Fair Close to Merger Deal
Updated Nov. 1, 2023 2:59 pm ET
Six Flags is nearing a deal to merge with Cedar Fair Entertainment, a transfer that will mix two of the biggest regional theme-park chains within the U.S.
An settlement might be finalized as quickly as this week assuming there isn’t any last-minute snag, in response to folks aware of the matter. Cedar Fair is scheduled to report quarterly outcomes on Thursday morning.
Copyright ©2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8
Reposted from: www.wsj.com
Source hyperlink
TAGS $seas6425.TOacquisitionsAcquisitions/MergersAcquisitions/Mergers/ShareholdingsAmusementAmusement/Theme ParksartsC&E Industry News FilterContent TypesCorporateCorporate ActionsCorporate/Industrial NewsDISentertainment venuesFactiva Filtershospitalityindustrial newsJP:6425kwexclusiveLeisureLeisure/Arts/HospitalityMergersMIDDMiddlebyNorth AmericaOwnership ChangesSeaWorld EntertainmentshareholdingsSIXsix flagsSix Flags EntertainmentSYNDtheme parksunited statesUniversal EntertainmentWalt DisneyWSJ-PRO-WSJ.comwsjfinance-ws