Six Flags ‘Fright Fest’ Ramping Up Scares – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

The Thrill Capital of Texas has turned into the “Scare” Capital of Texas, with Fright Fest making a big comeback at Six Flags in Arlington.

The scares are getting ramped up for the month of October to get you in the spooky spirit.

“It is bigger and scarier than ever. This is our longest-running Fright Fest in our park’s history,” Six Flags Over Texas spokesman Brad Malone told NBC 5.

There are six haunted houses, including three new ones added to the roster this year:

LABSICS: CLASSIFIED

The Do Drop Inn: Dead and Breakfast

Killer Theater

Piggy’s Blood Shed

Curse of Ra

Art of Torture

There are also six new Halloween shows including Love at First Fright, Monster Shoppe, Hellz Bellz, Final Rock Out, Day of the Dead Mariachis, and Halloween Jazz Band.

Some of the park’s rides also have some frightening updates, such as the Scarousel and roller coasters in the dark.





Six Flags Over Texas



Parts of the food menu also have some new additions.

“We have deviously delicious foods with our el Diablo burger, our Squealer, as well as our Demon Claws, which are chicken tenders that are doused with ghost pepper chili sauce,” said Malone. “But what I love are the desserts. We have our Spooktacular churro fries as well as our Bloody Grave Sunday, which includes gummy worms, Oreo crumbles and whipped cream.”

There are three scare zones where you might want to watch your back, as characters creep around along the walking paths.

“That’s going to be walking through our midways — you’ll see fog and strobe lights and you may encounter some of these guys as you’re walking through so it’s definitely an immersive experience when you come out to the park,” said Malone. “That’s going to be our Fright by Night when the sun goes down, that’s where the real fun starts.”





Six Flags Over Texas



If scares aren’t your thing, families can choose to attend the Thrills By Day option at the park, which features daytime events like trick-or-treating and pictures with the Looney Tunes.

The park’s Casa Magnetica, which re-opened this season after a decade, will pay homage to Día de Los Muertos with a special overlay of this tilted house walk-through.

Fright Fest runs through Halloween day.

Six Flags has updated its mask policy. Guests and employees who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear masks while in the parks. Masks are recommended for people who are unvaccinated

Temperature screenings, reservations and social distancing will also no longer be required.

More information is available online.