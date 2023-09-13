Spirit Halloween Giving Away Journey to Halloween Horror Nights at Both Hollywood or Orlando

Spirit Halloween is giving freely a visit for 2 to Halloween Horror Nights at both Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort.

Spirit Halloween Halloween Horror Nights Giveaway

Spirit Halloween is summoning much more horror this Halloween season with the prospect to win a visit for 2 to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios.

One fortunate horror fan will win a pulse-pounding tour to their selection of Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort – together with airfare, airport transportation, lodging, and three days of normal admission theme park tickets for themselves and one companion.

Guests can enter by following Spirit Halloween’s Instagram and tagging a buddy they might carry, or by filling out the entry type right here.

Fans can enter now via Thursday, September 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Halloween Horror Nights 2023

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort started on September 1 and runs on choose nights via November 4. At Universal Studios Hollywood, it runs from September 7 via October 31.

At Universal Orlando Resort, Halloween Horror Nights 32 options homes impressed by “The Last of Us,” Chucky, Universal Monsters, Dueling Dragons, “Stranger Things 4,” and “The Exorcist: Believer,” in addition to the unique homes The Darkest Deal, YETI: Campground Kills, and Dr. Oddfellow’s Twisted Origins.

Watch Annie and Tom’s sincere assessment of Halloween Horror Nights 32 as an entire beneath.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s eight haunted homes might be:

Evil Dead Rise

Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America

The Last of Us

Stranger Things 4

Holidayz in Hell

The Exorcist: Believer

Universal Monsters: Unmasked

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count

Which Halloween Horror Nights are you hoping to attend? Let us know within the feedback.

For extra Universal Studios information from around the globe, comply with Universal Parks News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For Disney Parks information, go to WDWNT.

Shannen has been a Disney Parks fan and lover of canines since childhood, regardless of Pluto’s try and eat Shannen’s Minnie Mouse doll the primary time they met. They’ve made up now. You can electronic mail Shannen at shanne[email protected]. View all posts

Source hyperlink