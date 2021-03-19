This year, Knott’s Berry Farm has made so many guests happy with their “Taste Of” events! While the major theme parks are not able to reopen in their former glory, these food festivals have creatively allowed guests back into this park while staying safe and following California guidelines. This morning, Knott’s Berry Farm announced that you can celebrate the holidays with Taste of Merry Farm beginning next month!

Here are the scheduled dates for this event:

November 20

November 21

November 22

November 23

November 24

November 25

November 26

November 27

November 28

November 29

December 4

December 5

December 6

December 11

December 12

December 13

December 18

December 19

December 20

December 21

December 22

December 23

December 24

December 26

December 27

December 28

December 29

December 30

January 1

January 2

January 3

If you wish to purchase a tasting card for this event, it will be $40 per adult and $20 per child 3-11. The adult card will feature 5 tastes and the children’s card will feature 3. When you go to purchase your tasting card, be sure to note that the tickets are date specific! Pick which day you want to go and choose your card from there.

If Taste of Merry Farm will be anything like the previous events, be sure to grab your tickets soon! Knott’s Taste of Fall-O-Ween had to add many dates and continued to sell out of those quickly. I can assure you, these events are not something you want to miss!

So far the full menu is yet to be released. On the event page they do have some listed:

Cupid’s Corn Chowder Soup

Scrooge’s Spicy Cranberry-Pomegranate Glazed Wings

Deli STyle Turkey, Brie and Arugula Sandwich

Cold Salmon Winter Salad

Beef Empanadas

Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese

Gyro

Turkey Dinner Tater Tots

Turkey Balls

Vixen’s Turkey Burger

Strawberry Funnel Cake

Chocolate Peppermint Cheesecake Bars

“Ode to Santa”

Blitzen’s Christmas Tree Bundt Cake

North Pole Oatmeal Toffee Cookiewich

Comet’s Cinnamon Bun

Rudolph’s Winter Pear Lemonade

Chocolate Cranberry Tart

Red Raspberry Cheesecake Slice

Concha

Be sure to follow along with us here are DAPS MAGIC as we will fill you in when the food offerings for this event are released! Want to hear from us firsthand what these events are like? Be sure to watch our vlog from Knott’s Taste of Fall-O-Ween below and read the official press release for the event!

Knott’s Berry Farm Celebrates the Merriest Season of all with an all New Food and Retail Experience with Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm Off the heels of Knott’s successful new “Taste” experiences, Knott’s Berry Farm is excited to announce a new seasonal food and retail event, this time celebrating the merriest season of all, with Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm. While the theme park remains closed, Christmas spirit still shines bright this year with holiday charm brimming out of every corner of the park, as Knott’s wondrously transforms with enchanted décor, thousands of twinkling lights, miles of festive garland, and a variety of picturesque holiday settings, all serving as a backdrop to the tastiest holiday foods around. With over 60 unique food and drink items offered on the tasting card, guests can choose from popular flavors of the season like Fully Loaded Turkey Dinner Tater Tots and Comet’s Cinnamon Bun with a Maple Glaze and Candied Pecans, plus options for all dietary preferences. Guests can take care of their holiday shopping at Knott’s one-of-a-kind stores filled with exclusive Knott’s specialty items or discover rare, handmade, and personalized gifts from over 23 artisan local crafters, including Knott’s famous glassblower and chainsaw carver. Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm will take place on select dates beginning November 20th through January 3rd. All Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm activities will be conducted at a safe and socially distant space for families to enjoy. The only way to experience the limited time Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm is with a tasting card purchased in advance at knotts.com (a tasting card is required for event entry). Scheduled dates are November 20-29, December 4-6, December 11-13, December 18-24, December 26-30, and January 1-3. Adult tasting cards (ages 12+) are priced at $40 (plus tax) and will include five food tastings, and Junior tasting cards (ages 3-11), including three food tastings, are $20 (plus tax). Tasting cards are date specific and must be purchased online at knotts.com or through the Knott’s Berry Farm mobile app prior to the date of visit. Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm hotel packages are also available at Knotts.com. In order to manage proper physical distancing of guests, Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm tasting cards will be limited each day and may sell out. HOW: As Knott’s Berry Farm continues to follow state, local and CDC health guidelines, these are the continued safety measures and operational changes we have established to ensure the safety of our guests: Tasting cards are limited each day to ensure proper physical distancing

Upon arrival, guests will be required to enter a temperature screening and security checkpoint at the main gate

All associates and guests must wear a facial covering while visiting Taste of Merry Farm or the Knott’s California Marketplace store locations and restaurants – masks are not required while sitting at a table or bench to eat

Frequently touched surfaces are disinfected daily and sanitized frequently. This includes but is not limited to cash counters, scanners, EMV readers, pens at cashier counters, register screens, store fixtures, door handles, and shopping baskets

Signage is present to aid guests in the proper direction of travel and as a reminder to practice social distancing

Seating is spaced out throughout the Taste of Merry Farm event footprint

Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the event area

All associates will be screened, including temperature and symptom checks using CDC guidelines before being allowed on the property to work

Associates have been trained on the importance of handwashing, physical distancing, and overall hygiene

Separate entrances and exits will appear at some store locations

Store occupancy is limited to less than 50% of the normal building capacity Queue lines outside of store locations are marked with six-foot markers where needed. For all details regarding Taste of Merry Farm and the park’s current health and safety screenings, please visit knotts.com. WHEN: Scheduled dates are November 20-29 , December 4-6, December 11-13, December 18-24, December 26-30, and January 1-3 /General Event Hours: 12pm to 9pm, Select dates event hours: 12pm to 8pm: November 29, December 6, December 13, December 24 and January 3 WHERE: Knott’s Berry Farm – 8039 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA 90620

Will you be attending this festival when it begins next month? Which day do you have your eyes on? Be sure to connect with us on Twitter and Facebook to let us know!

