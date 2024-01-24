Universal Epic Universe News Mega Update — CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS, NEW RUMORS & 2024 TIMELINE DETAILS



Become a Patron: https://www.patreon.com/ThemeParkCease Checking in on development for all areas of the park, together with portal beacons put in, plus new rumors for Harry Potter wands, and Epic Universe timeline particulars for 2024!

Article Version of this Video:

https://orlandoparkstop.com/news/theme-park-news/epic-universe-news-mega-update-construction-progress-new-rumors-2024-timeline-details

Intro: 0:00

2024 Timeline: 0:36

Celestial Park: 3:05

Dark Universe: 6:44

How to Train Your Dragon: 10:07

Super Nintendo World: 12:37

Wizarding World: 15:05

Epic Universe Hotels: 17:58

Closing: 19:18

Second Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/ParkStopPresents

Patreon:

https://www.patreon.com/ThemeParkCease

Join Our Discord:

https://discord.gg/themeparkstop

Facebook Group:

https://www.fb.com/teams/ThemeParkCease

Visual Sources

Aerial Photos: https://x.com/bioreconstruct

Sky Fly Testing Footage YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@peacefulthrillseeker

Sky Fly Testing Footage X: https://x.com/P_T_S_342/status/1740200062536519721?s=20

Yoshi Ride Vehicles Photo: https://x.com/P_T_S_342/status/1740394945163256285?s=20

Epic Universe Announcement Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETCAEFOhVx0

Interactive Wands Guide Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRH8urTuE90

Prefabricated Bathroom Pods: https://www.surepods.com/

#EpicUniverse #UniversalOrlando #UniversalStudios