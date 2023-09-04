Universal Florida Modifications How Guests Enter Its Parks

The Universal Studios Resort in Florida simply modified how Guests enter its Parks.

There’s a lot to do on the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida. With two theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, one large water park, Volcano Bay, and a complete space devoted to purchasing and eating, the enjoyable is limitless.

However, all of that is pointless if Guests can not enter the precise theme parks simply, making the precise entrance an important a part of the general expertise.

We noticed Universal start engaged on its turnstile system earlier final yr, including upgrades and renovations to a number of entrances to its theme parks on the Orlando, Florida, location.

After a number of months, Universal has lastly completed the brand new turnstile construction on the entrance to the Resort, as revealed beneath by Orlando Amusement:

The new turnstile construction on the entrance to Studios at Universal Orlando is lastly full! This marks the completion of turnstile upgrades on the resort.

Last summer time, Universal Orlando began testing digital turnstile techniques, providing Guests a touchless expertise.

New turnstiles are removed from the one addition heading to the Universal Orlando Resort location, with one of the thrilling theme park tasks set to launch subsequent yr. We’re speaking, in fact, about Epic Universe, a large new theme park that may be a part of each Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida in the summertime of 2024.

This third theme park will characteristic a brand new part of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, in addition to a land devoted to Nintendo referred to as SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

Will you be visiting Epic Universe when it lastly opens? Are you excited?

