Universal Orlando announces Buy a Day, Get a Day offer for Floridians

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando announced Thursday a “Buy A Day, Get a Second Day Free” ticket special for Florida and Georgia residents.

The limited-time offer will allow Sunshine and Peach State residents the chance to get two theme park days for the price of one.

The offer is part of the Holidays at Universal with Coca-Cola® & Wendy’s® promotional event to celebrate the upcoming festivities.

Tickets can be purchased online, but there is a catch: consumers will need a code found only on specially marked cups at participating Wendy’s restaurants. Entering the promo code, users will be granted access to the special offer available exclusively on Universal Orlando’s website.

Access to theme parks comes with some restrictions.

Visitors can enjoy two-park passes for either Universal Studios or Islands of Adventure — or both. They can also spread the fun, as the free day pass can be used on a non-consecutive day.

Blackout dates do apply, running from Dec. 18 through Jan. 3, and tickets must be purchased by Dec. 16 and used by Feb. 4. More information on restrictions can be found here.

Tickets start at $164 for adults and $159 for children 3 to 9 years old. For just an additional $25 per ticket, visitors can add a day at Universal’s water park, Volcano Bay.

More information on this offer can be found here.

