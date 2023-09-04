Universal Studios Hollywood Revs Up for New Fast & Furious-Themed Roller Coaster as ‘Fast X’ Hits

Universal Studios Hollywood is gearing up for an adrenaline-pumping expertise because it proclaims the development of a brand new curler coaster, themed to Universal Pictures’ iconic Fast & Furious movie franchise. Renowned for creating groundbreaking and imaginative rides, Universal Studios Hollywood is ready to carry progressive and technological achievements by no means beforehand employed to this all-new thrill experience.

Fast & Furious Roller Coaster Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood

Equipped with a state-of-the-art experience system, the curler coaster will immerse friends inside the dynamic Fast & Furious universe. Leveraging Universal Destinations & Experiences’ decades-long experience in revolutionizing curler coaster growth, this new attraction guarantees to raise the visitor expertise to new heights.

The Fast & Furious curler coaster will be part of Universal Studios Hollywood’s spectacular slate of sights, together with “SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™,” “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™,” “Jurassic World—The Ride,” and extra.

The Fast & Furious saga has been a phenomenon for over twenty years, incomes greater than $7 billion on the worldwide field workplace and turning into Universal Pictures’ most worthwhile and longest-running franchise. The fan following for the films and forged has grown into the largest of any energetic franchise throughout social media platforms.

After accelerating the blockbuster franchise to over $7 billion in world field workplace gross sales, the summer time sensation FAST X is ready to race onto Digital on August 1st, 2023, and on 4K, Blu-ray™, and DVD on August eighth, 2023. The launch consists of over one hour of bonus content material, that includes a gag reel, scene breakdowns with Director Louis Leterrier, music movies, and extra behind-the-scenes featurettes.

Showcasing an all-star forged with full-throttle motion and high-octane thrills, FAST X continues the saga with new alliances, outdated enemies, and a terrifying new nemesis decided to shatter the household and destroy every thing that Dom loves.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s new Fast & Furious-themed curler coaster is ready to be a game-changer on the earth of theme park sights. With cutting-edge know-how and a design that totally immerses friends within the Fast & Furious universe, this curler coaster is bound to turn into a must-visit vacation spot for followers of the franchise.

The launch of FAST X on residence media provides to the joy, providing followers an opportunity to relive the action-packed journey with unique bonus options.

FAST X is offered on Digital as of August 1st, 2023, and races to 4K, Blu-ray™, and DVD on August eighth, 2023.

About Fast X

Release Date: On Digital August 1, 2023, and Home Media on August 8, 2023.

Directed by: Louis Leterrier

Screenplay by: Justin Lin, Zach Dean, Dan Mazeau

Based on Characters Created By: Gary Scott Thompson

Producers: Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Samantha Vincent

Executive Producers: Joseph M. Caracciolo, Jr., David Cain, Chris Morgan, Amanda Lewis, Mark Bomback

Genre: Action Thriller

Post Credits: 1 Mid-Credit

Cast: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, with Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson and Rita Moreno

Synopsis:

Fast X, the tenth movie within the Fast & Furious Saga, launches the ultimate chapters of certainly one of cinema’s most storied and widespread world franchises, now in its third decade and nonetheless going robust with the identical core forged and characters as when it started. Over many missions and in opposition to unattainable odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his household have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven each foe of their path. Now, they confront essentially the most deadly opponent they’ve ever confronted: A terrifying menace rising from the shadows of the previous who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is decided to shatter this household and destroy every thing—and everybody—that Dom loves, perpetually.

Source: Universal

