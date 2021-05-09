Fast-forward to now, not only is Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure still great, it’s quite possibly the best roller coaster you can find at any amusement park in Florida. I recently had a chance to ride the attraction, and I honestly wasn’t prepared for how great it actually was. I was expecting to have fun, but the experience was far beyond those expectations. While I’m willing to accept that many people will have different opinions, there’s really no argument that Hagrid’s doesn’t belong in the conversation, and here are five reasons why it’s one the best, if not the best, of Florida’s roller coaster offerings.

Source link

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Email



Like this: Like Loading...