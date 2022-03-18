Wild Adventures offers free rides, pay increase

Mar. 5—VALDOSTA — Wild Adventures Theme Park has announced it is increasing starting pay to $10 an hour for eligible seasonal team members and offering free transportation to and from the park through a partnership with the South Georgia Regional Commission.

Starting with its March 18 opening, Wild Adventures’ seasonal team members who are at least 16 years old will be eligible to receive starting pay of at least $10 an hour. The pay increase is available to both new hires and returning team members. Some seasonal leadership positions start at $12 or more.

“Wild Adventures has always been a fun and exciting place to work, and this year we have been working hard to find additional and creative incentives to make our park not just a fun place to work but the best place to work,” Adam Floyd, the park’s marketing communications manager, said.

In addition to offering increased pay, Wild Adventures also is offering free transportation to team members traveling to and from the park for their work shifts.

“This is an exciting development that takes full advantage of the South Georgia Regional Commission’s Let’s Ride South Georgia program,” Floyd said. “It’s an excellent service, and we will fully reimburse any team member who uses it to get to and from work.”

Let’s Ride South Georgia allows anyone to schedule transportation through the program’s website or the Let’s Ride phone app. Each one-way trip costs $3 plus 50 cents for each mile over 10 miles. Wild Adventures will reimburse employees for their transportation costs.

“We are thrilled to assist Wild Adventures in providing a solution for a serious problem in Lowndes and surrounding counties,” Corey Hull, transportation and environmental director for SGRC, said. “This new initiative will provide those living in households without a vehicle a viable option for getting to and from work.”

In February, Wild Adventures announced that it would cover 100 percent tuition through the park’s new GROW U program. The program is available to all seasonal, part-time and full-time team members, including new hires.

Story continues

“We want our team members to be successful in their lives, careers and education,” Floyd said. “We know offering increased pay, free transportation and free tuition will help our team members achieve their goals and encourage others to join the Wild Adventures team.”

Wild Adventures is currently hiring more than 500 team members for the 2022 season, which begins March 19. Positions are open in most departments, including admissions, aquatics, attractions, food and beverage, games, merchandise, photography and more.

For more information about available positions, job benefits, GROW U, and to apply online, visit WildAdventures.com/Jobs. More information on these programs also will be provided at a Hiring Event the park is hosting on Monday from 5-7 p.m.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is one of the area’s largest employers and a strong economic driver of tourism for the region. When fully staffed, the park employs more than 800 people from seven surrounding counties and two states and spends millions each year in labor.

Wild Adventures is located at the halfway point between Atlanta and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report.

Source link