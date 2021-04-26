As you’re planning your vacation to Universal Orlando Resort, be sure to add in a day to spend at Universal’s water theme park, Volcano Bay. This lush, tropical oasis has four themed areas inspired by the Pacific Isles, each with a mixture of both relaxing and thrilling experiences. For those looking for adventure, the 200-foot-tall volcano, Krakatau, towers at the heart of the theme park with water slides that twist and turn throughout it like the Krakatua Aqua Coaster. If you’re looking to unwind, enjoy a slow tube ride through the Kopiko Wai Winding River. And that’s just the tip of the volcano.

There are so many things to do in this island paradise, so where do you start? We’ll help get you going with these 10 things you have to add to your must-do list.

1. Soak in the Sun on Waturi Beach

First things first, grab the perfect spot on Waturi Beach and enjoy a relaxing swim in the sparkling lagoon at the base of the mighty Krakatau volcano.

2. Float the Day Away in the Kopiko Wai Winding River

Take your relaxation up a few notches with a slow float throughout Volcano Bay on the Kopiko Wai Winding River.

3. Get Drenched on the Krakatau Aqua Coaster

Part water slide, part coaster, the Krakatau Aqua Coaster is THE must-do ride. Board a four-person canoe and cruise upwards and downwards within the volcano before taking the plunge!

TIP: Plan ahead with these Volcano Bay insider tips like how to reserve a Virtual Line experience for the slides and more.

4. Race Along the Churning Rapids of TeAwa The Fearless River

Photo Credit: IG – @tterrell494

A whitewater adventure in the middle of Florida? Yes, please! You’ll need to don a life vest to take on the roaring onslaught of intense waves and choppy rapids in this river.

5. Enjoy Two Unique Raft Rides on Honu ika Moana

Grab the family and get ready to go with the flow on these two twisting and turning multi-person raft slides.

6. Brave the Volcano on Ko’okiri Body Plunge

Calling all thrill seekers! Put your courage to the test with this 70-degree drop door slide, featuring a descent of 125 feet from the top of the volcano.

TIP: If you need to try a couple of slides lower on the intensity level first, check out the Kala & Tai Nui Serpentine Body Slides before you conquer the Ko’okiri Body Plunge.

7. Visit the Volcano Spirit, Vol, Inside Krakatau

Photo Credit: IG – @orlandoinformer

Venture into Krakatau and you may get the chance to chat with the fire spirit, Vol. But watch out! This trickster is known to be playful with water.

TIP: Discover all the ways you can play while waiting virtually in line for the slides.

8. Make a Splash on the Ohyah and Ohno Drop Slides

The question is which one do you do first? These two serpentine drop slides will have you yelling “Ohyah!” or “Ohno!” as you plummet several feet into swirling water pools.

9. Have Fun with TapTu Play Experiences Throughout the Theme Park

Keep an eye out for this symbol and activate fun surprises like splashes of water and light with a simple tap of your TapuTapu wearable.

TIP: Find out more ways your TapuTapu wearable makes a visit to Volcano Bay a breeze by clicking here.

10. Refuel with Island-Inspired Dishes, Signature Drinks, and Cool Treats

Photo Credit: IG – @minnies.on.mainstreet

Volcano Bay has changed the game when it comes to food in a water park with dishes jam-packed with flavors inspired by the South Pacific. A couple of favorites are the Waturi Fusion Ice Cream and the Quinoa Edamame Burger.

TIP: Check out this guide to discover more food and drinks that await you in this tropical paradise.

What are your favorite things to do at Volcano Bay? Tell us in the comments below!

