Any Floridian will tell you it’s just good sense to prepare yourself for rain when planning a day at a theme park. We here in the Sunshine State are all too familiar with those afternoon showers that come along during the later spring and summer months.

As someone who has spent plenty of afternoons refreshing my weather app and trying to figure out where I can wait out the storm, I’m here to give you my best tips for a rainy day at Universal Orlando Resort so that you’re all set the next time the clouds start forming.

TIP #1: Stay at a Universal Orlando hotel.

Photo Credit: @russellmarkpusateri

The closer you stay to the theme parks, the easier it will be for you to decide to head back to the hotel, dry off, and come right back to the thrills once the storm has passed. And trust me, it will. Probably in like an hour or two. Plus with Early Park Admission (one of the MANY benefits of staying at a Universal hotel), you’ll be able to get a head start on your day if rain is in the forecast.

There are also plenty of indoor activities you can do at your hotel! Bowl at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, enjoy some sushi at Loews Royal Pacific Resort, or go on a rum tasting journey at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort. Plus each of the hotels have a game room, just in case your crew is looking for some friendly competition.

TIP #2: Be prepared.

Photo Credit: @dcambaxp

Here’s the deal — it isn’t completely unreasonable to assume that at some point during your day at Universal Orlando it may rain. Plan accordingly and throw a poncho or a light rain jacket into your bag to bring on your trip. Also plan to wear clothes and shoes that you won’t mind getting wet, just in case. Like I said, it’s just good sense to go ahead and be ready for a potentially rainy afternoon here in Florida!

There are also ponchos available for purchase throughout the parks, so if you find yourself needing one, check the official Universal Orlando Resort app for the nearest store.

TIP #3: Head to Universal’s Islands of Adventure first.

Photo Credit: @ayce09

If rain is in the forecast, plan to start your day in Islands of Adventure. It has far more outside attractions that will be impacted by the rain, so you’ll want to make sure you get to fit those in first thing.



Head to Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade to start your day on a thrilling adventure through the Forbidden Forest.

TIP #4: Enjoy some indoor attractions.

Photo Credit: @annemcdade

I love roller coasters as much as the next theme park fan, but some of my favorite rides at Universal are indoor attractions. Check my list below for where you can head when the rain starts!

UNIVERSAL STUDIOS FLORIDA INDOOR RIDES:

Photo Credit: @alisims

ISLANDS OF ADVENTURE INDOOR RIDES:

TIP #5: Sit back and watch a show.

Photo Credit: @tharinwhitephotography

Don’t let the rain damper your good time; catch a phenomenal indoor live action stunt show at Universal Studios Florida — The Bourne Stuntacular. Or head over to The Horror Make-Up Show to fit some laughs into your day. They’re close to each other in the Hollywood area of the park so you can start with one and then head to the other without getting too wet!

Definitely download the official Universal Orlando Resort app to check for showtimes and other helpful features like Universal Pay, a map of the parks, and access to the Virtual Line experience.

TIP #6: Head to Universal CityWalk.

Photo Credit: @uoniversalfoodblog

Take a break for a leisurely meal at any of the fantastic sit-down restaurants in CityWalk. The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen is my go-to because me and my crew love all of the different course-options: Bread (the warm chocolate almond bread is a must-order), Appetizer, Libation, Salad, Entree, and Milkshake. I also highly recommend asking if there’s seating upstairs! Watch the storm come and go with a great view.

You can also take the time to sit out the rain by catching a movie at Universal Cinemark.

TIP #7: Ride a water ride.

Photo Credit: @notdnl

I mean, you’re already wet, right? If the storm has passed (or if it’s just some light rain), embrace your current state of damp and at least make the experience a fun one! Enjoy the three water rides in Islands of Adventure — Jurassic Park River Adventure , Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls , and Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges.

VOLCANO BAY TIP: The rides at Volcano Bay only close during inclement weather, so as long as there’s no thunder or lightning, you should be good to go on the rides. If the storm is still going, I’d say wait out the storm and go ahead and use your TapuTapu to join the Virtual Lines for the rides and hunker down at Kohola Reef Restaurant & Social Club or one of the boat bars.

TIP #8: Ride a roller coaster to dry off.

Photo Credit: @inverted_therapy

When the rain has stopped there is no more thrilling way to dry off than riding one of the high-speed roller coasters at Universal. If you’re in Universal Studios, head to Hollywood Rip Ride Rock-It. If you’re in Islands of Adventure, take a ride on The Incredible Hulk Coaster and Jurassic World VelociCoaster (opening summer 2021!). You’ll be dry in no time!

TIP #9: You tell me!

Photo Credit: @maxgarcia

These are my best tips for what to do at Universal on a rainy day, but I’d love to hear yours! Share them in the comments below or by tagging us on Twitter @UniversalORL.