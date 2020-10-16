Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Reveals Howl-O-Scream Scare Zones

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s popular Halloween event Howl-O-Scream will feature 10 scare zones this year, including four that are new.

The theme park on Thursday shared new details about the scares, including the themes.

The four new scare zones are Lycan Landing, a campground filled with werewolves; The Shortcut, a cemetery with rising corpses; The Junkyard, a junkyard with haunted rubble; and The Escape, a treacherous penitentiary.

The new scare zones join a collection of returning favorites, including Maniac Midway, Deadly Toys, Hell on Wheels and Dia De Los Muertos.

Busch Gardens opted to go with just scare zones instead of indoor haunted houses for this year’s Howl-O-Scream due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Busch Gardens said in a news release that the creative production team worked with medical experts to modify the design of the scare zones. All scare zones will be open-air and feature enhanced health and safety measures, including physical distancing.

Howl-O-Scream will take place with limited capacity on select nights September 25-November 1. Reservations are required for the event so all visitors are encouraged to make them as early as possible.

For event and ticket information, visit howloscream.com.

