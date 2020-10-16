Disney Parks Blog Presents Disney Paper Parks: Happy Haunts Edition Designed by Walt Disney Imagineering, Part 2

Today’s part-two release of Disney Paper Parks: Happy Haunts Edition focuses on tableware inspired by the Haunted Mansion. Add these spooky elements to your table to complement the Haunted Mansion-inspired home decorations released last week and fill your home with the mansion’s rich period finishes and fabrics – well, paper!

This set of printable activity sheets includes cup sleeves, napkin rings, placemats and small snack or candy boxes inspired by some of the great interior details of the attraction. Just follow the instructions to create 3D versions of each – many with a spot to label and personalize them.

Cut out bats and

add them to straws or cupcakes, slip your cups into sleeves featuring the

Phantom Five or other designs and make Doom Buggy snack boxes and place them

next to Haunted Mansion-inspired placemats. Your Halloween party at home will

soon be complete!

For best results, we recommend printing the activity sheets at their actual size, not scaling them to fit the page. We also recommend adult participation or supervision for those with little ones to help make this great activity even more enjoyable.

The sheets, created for the Disney Parks Blog by talented Imagineers Stephanie Jazmines and Amy Young, require the use of scissors, glue and folding along dotted lines in specific directions. Watch for two more releases of Disney Paper Parks: Happy Haunts Edition that will materialize soon!

By downloading Disney Paper Parks, you acknowledge and agree that these materials are being provided to you for personal, non-commercial use.