Café La Bamba Surprisingly Will Open to Universal Studios Florida Visitors with a Burrito Model Menu

Regarding theme park eating at Universal Orlando Resort, some locations are considered as “white whales.” These “white whales” look more difficult to seek out than for Ahab to defeat the white whale within the Melville literary traditional. Yet, like Captain Ahab, theme park company develop into obsessive about these locations. In former years, the Green Eggs and Ham Café and Wimpy’s Burgers have been not often open. Now, these are open every day, however one “white whale remained, Café La Bamba. Starting as we speak, everybody can dine at Café La Bamba in Universal Studios, Florida.

*up to date* The new menu is posted on the backside of the article.

In current years, you wanted VIP clout to eat at Cafe La Bamba. You wanted to be on a VIP tour throughout Halloween Horror Nights, a RIP tour. However, beginning any day now, Café La Bamba will open for all company with a menu resembling counter service fashion burritos like Chipotle or Qdoba. Just a few take a look at runs have been accomplished with this menu fashion throughout personal occasions earlier than the deliberate was rumored to be opening on Jan. 10, but it surely hasn’t occurred but. In the take a look at runs, this menu primarily drew reward.

Café La Bamba needs to be open for lunch and dinner every day. The menu incorporates burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads. The normally anticipated toppings of cheese, pico de gallo, rice, and beans will be discovered right here. Universal Orlando presents some selection with a number of protein choices in your meals selections. These embody pork, carne asada, shrimp, and hen. For vegan diners, Cafe La Bamba presents portabella mushrooms and vegan chorizo.

In addition to the primary entrees, company can take pleasure in another choices. Based on menu theming, chips, queso, and guacamole can be on the market. Kid’s meals with anticipated taco or quesadilla will be bought. Dessert right here will contain cinnamon chicharrones, just like those served throughout Halloween Horror Nights 2022, and a mode of vanilla and horchata cake.

At this level, we have now but to get any official particulars from Universal Orlando about this not often open-to-the-public eating location opening. For instance, as of the time of writing, the Universal Orlando cellular app signifies Café La Bamba won’t open, and no point out of any menu choices like those listed above.

Café La Bamba Menu:

Photo courtesy of BackToTheMouse.com

With Bumblebee Man’s Taco Truck promoting an identical fashion of meals in the identical theme park, time will inform if this surprising new eating possibility works effectively for Universal Studios Florida. As at all times, eat such as you imply it!

