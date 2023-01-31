Universal Lastly Reopens Beloved Expertise After Two-Yr Closure

Credit: Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort is making some main strikes.

In the previous couple of years, Universal Orlando completed building and opened two epic curler coasters at Universal’s Islands of Adventure within the type of the Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. Next door at Universal Studios Florida, the theme park is ready to shut down the Woody Woodpecker KidZone to make approach for brand spanking new points of interest, and a Minions-themed attraction is ready to take over the realm the place Shrek 4-D as soon as resided later this yr.

Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

If all that weren’t sufficient, Universal can be within the midst of setting up Epic Universe, an all-new theme park that’s set to open in 2025.

However, if you happen to’re on the lookout for returning experiences making a come again, we’ve bought excellent news for you.

Cafe La Bamba at Universal Studios Florida is now open to Park Guests for the primary time in two years. The eating location boasts a brand new quick-service menu.

Universal’s official description of the restaurant could be learn beneath:

“A fountain courtyard proceeds this beautiful building, inspired by the legendary Hollywood Hotel. The eye-catching quick service restaurant is home to a Southern California Mexican-inspired menu featuring burritos, tacos, bowls and the original Tres Leches served only at La Bamba.”

Credit: Universal Orlando

The restaurant is situated within the Hollywood part of Universal Studios Florida, simply after you go Universal Orlando’s Horror Makeup Show. It has a stupendous courtyard and supplies a distinct model of meals in comparison with the remainder of the theme park.

For extra info, go to Universal’s official web site.

What do you consider Cafe La Bamba making its grand return? Let us know within the feedback!

