In 2019, Disney Cruise Line guests will be the first to meet Captain Marvel when she makes her debut during Marvel Day at Sea. For the first time ever, guests will encounter one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel universe as part of an action-packed, day-long celebration aboard select Disney Magic sailings departing Jan. 6 through March 8 from Miami.

Captain Marvel joins the event’s awesome line-up of Super Heroes and villains, including Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Loki, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange and more. In addition to these heroic encounters, Marvel Day at Sea features an extraordinary deck show spectacular, themed youth activities, special merchandise, and unique food and beverage offerings.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-DCL-2500 or contact their travel agent.

