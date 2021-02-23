Job title: Case Manager, Immigration (Bilingual Spanish)



Company: BI Incorporated (A GEO Company)



Job description: Facility: ISAP DETROIT MI

Compensation Base:

Compensation Bonus (if applicable):

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Job Description

Experienced Case Managers—a world of opportunities awaits you! Are you looking for the kind of opportunity that truly challenges you to use the skills you’ve worked so hard to build? We can help!

We are looking for Immigration Case Managers to fill the role of Case Manager for the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program (ISAP). This alternative to detention program aims to supervise individuals who are navigating the U.S. immigration court system. In this dynamic role, you will use your criminal justice background and experience in case management to assist ISAP participants following the guidelines of our Department of Homeland Security contract. Utilizing a combination of face-to-face case management meetings, electronic monitoring technologies and home visits to engage participants and drive compliance you will ensure that participants attend court hearings and comply with conditions set by DHS.

This is a great opportunity to continue building your career in criminal justice, psychology and/or social work and case management. If you are passionate about influencing positive changes in the lives of others, this may be the right opportunity for you!

Job Responsibilities

As the Immigration Case Manager, you will use your background in criminal justice, psychology and/or social and case management to develop, implement, and coordinate case management and individual service plans for ISAP Program Participants in conformance with program requirements.

Additional responsibilities for the Case Manager include:

Meeting with participants face-to-face regularly as required by government contractual obligations.

Developing and maintaining accurate and complete case records for all ISAP Program Participants from entry to release from ISAP, maintaining confidentiality of all records.

Conducting intake interviews and orientation sessions with each ISAP Program Participant within contractual timeframes.

Installing electronic monitoring equipment on ISAP Program Participants as necessary and monitoring compliance with electronic monitoring program.

Assisting Program Participants with acquiring travel documents from the countries of citizenship and maintaining a log of travel document information for each Program Participant.

Evaluating English proficiency of ISAP Program Participants to determine resources necessary to promote clear communication between ISAP staff and the participants.

Assess the needs and vulnerabilities of ISAP Program Participants, and connect them with appropriate resources within the community.

Job Requirements:

Job Requirements

As the Case Manager you must have excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication skills, and demonstrated tact when interacting with employees, community contracts, government official, and participants. You will also need demonstrated sound judgment and even temperament with the ability to deal tactfully with the public. If this describes you, apply today!

Additional requirements include:

A Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology, Psychology, Social Work, Criminal Justice, or related social services/human service field.

At least two years’ relevant experience in a field related to law, social work, detention, corrections, government, or similar field.

Bi-lingual language skills, required.

Experience dealing with multicultural clients.

Effective verbal and written communication skills with employees, community contacts, government officials and participants. Ability to interpret and articulate rules, orders, instructions and materials. Ability to compose reports.

Ability to maintain self-control in stressful situations such as interpersonal confrontations or emergencies, or defuse hostile or unstable situations.

Strong attention to detail and problem-solving skills.

Basic knowledge of immigration laws, regulations, and procedures.

Computer proficiency, including Microsoft Office and the Internet.

Ability to interpret electronic monitoring messages and daily summary reports.

Ability to type 35 words per minute to develop and maintain case records by performing data entry.

United States citizenship required.

Must live in the United States 3 of the last 5 years (military service and study abroad accepted).

Valid Drivers’ License required.

Successfully pass pre-employment (post offer) background check and obtain a suitability determination.

Benefits

As a Case Manager, you will be part of a stable, established, and yet still growing organization with a great deal of diversification, which will present you with a range of different challenges. Since we do prefer to promote from within, you will have opportunities to move to other facilities as well as to different divisions within the company. We value your hard work and professional dedication and will reward you with a competitive compensation package that includes full benefits.

Your benefits will include:

Two (2) weeks of Vacation

Fifty-six (56) hours of sick time

Eleven (11) paid Holidays

Medical, Dental, and Vision coverage

Term life insurance (includes spouse and dependent)

Accidental death and dismemberment insurance

Short- and long-term disability

Flexible spending account

401(k) retirement program

Stock purchase program

Tuition reimbursement

Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

Legal program – Legal Club of America

Direct deposit

Theme park and attraction discounts

Your world of opportunities begins here! Apply today!



Expected salary:



Location: Detroit, MI



Job date: Mon, 22 Feb 2021 08:42:10 GMT



Apply for the job now!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Email



Like this: Like Loading...