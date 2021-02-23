Job title: Mailroom Coordinator



Job description: Be part of a growing, dynamic, and innovative company in the subprime automotive lending space! Named one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies for the past four years, Global Lending Services (GLS) is a national originator and servicer of Sub-Prime Auto Loans operating out of Greenville, SC, with another location in the Phoenix, AZ area. The company is committed to building a world-class operation, combining industry-leading talent with a modernized, analytically driven technology platform.

What does it mean to be a Mailroom Coordinator with GLS?

Tremendous opportunity to influence the growth of an outstanding company – GLS is seeking a top tier talent to serve as a Mailroom Coordinator. The role will report to the Loan Servicing Manager and operate from our Greenville, SC office.

How will you drive value within the organization?

Scan and reconcile batches of money orders and checks into the virtual lock box

Distribute incoming mail as it arrives and meter the outgoing mail using online shipment system.

Notate the arrival of UPS and FedEx packages onto a spreadsheet.

Send legal documents and original titles to our title management vendor.

Perform all other duties as assigned by management.

What should you already know to be successful in this role?

High School diploma or equivalent required

1-2 years relevant experience preferred

Must demonstrate exceptional interpersonal skills and professionalism with excellent oral and written communication skills

Strong MS Office (Outlook, Word, Excel) skills required with demonstrated ability to learn complex, multi-step processes involving multiple technological systems

Must be extremely organized, detail oriented, and focused on meeting time sensitive deadlines while managing multiple high priority tasks

Ability to work well on a team and focus on results, exhibit adaptability and flexibility in a fast pace environment

Availability to work overtime as needed

Employment Requirements:

Must be able to pass a criminal background check

Why should you work with us?

GLS has been recognized for the past four consecutive years as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc. 5000. We were recognized as the 3rd fastest growing company in Greenville, SC in 2019. We take our core values of Excellence, Drive, Culture, and Integrity to heart. We value innovation, adaptability, positivity, and a drive to succeed. GLS is committed to an inclusive and diverse culture that celebrates our successes. We are looking for individuals who want to make a direct impact, take pride in their work, and “raise the bar”. If this is you, apply today to join our award-winning team and grow with us!

Here’s what we can offer you for your amazing work:

Competitive base pay and performance bonus, dependent on role.

Medical, dental, vision, telemedicine, and other supplemental insurance benefits

Matching 401K with 100% vesting

Long term and short term disability

Business casual work environment, including jeans

Paid time-off program and paid holidays to help you balance work and personal life

Discounts on theme park tickets, hotels, movies, events, and cell service

Please visit for information about our great company and other amazing opportunities!

GLS participates in the program to confirm the employment eligibility of all newly hired associates.

