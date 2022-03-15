Cedar Point opens its 2022 season with six new offerings

Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio adds two renovated hotels, two new dining outlets, a reimagined shop, and a spectacular multisensory parade to its 2022 season lineup.

In 1870, a small park opened on the shores of Lake Erie, and in 2021 the mega-coaster-filled theme park celebrated its 150th anniversary. This year, the season will kick off with new offerings that build on the park as a multi-day destination.

Cedar Point Resorts debut two renovated hotel properties

Castaway Bay indoor water park hotel – The resort has undergone a multi-million-dollar renovation, receiving new dining options, activities such as mini bowling, and 10 family-friendly attractions at the water park. Gordy the sea turtle and his friends will be on hand to meet guests, too. Castaway Bay will open for the season in May.

Sawmill Creek – A 10-minute drive from the amusement park, Sawmill Creek is surrounded by 200 acres of woodland and has been completely renovated and transformed. Guests can enjoy new dining opportunities, the 18-hole Tom Fazio-designed golf course, a pool, and the Lake Erie Marina. The resort will open in summer.

Guests at each of these resort hotels also receive the Early Entry to Cedar Point benefit, and special ticketing packages only available to guests.

New Cedar Point dining outlets

The Farmhouse Kitchen & Grill – Set amid Frontier Town, this down-home restaurant serves up a variety of hand-made dishes, including roasted corn ribs, house-made chili, char-roasted flank steak with chimichurri, roasted seasonal vegetables, crunchy hushpuppies, cast iron brownie-a-la-mode, and more. The park’s culinary team will also present rotating specialty items.

Dine outdoors on the new seating space with a view of Fronter Town, and enjoy a variety of entertainment on the outdoor stage, taking place at select times throughout the summer.

Derby Dog & Coasters Drive-In – Located next to Cedar Downs Racing Derby, custom hot dog joint features jumbo and footlong all-beef hot dogs, mini hot dogs, and Italian sausage, each customizable with topping choices of bacon, onions, chili, sauerkraut, avocado, coleslaw, jalapenos, cheese, and more.

Rethemed shopping

Peanuts @ The Point – Snoopy and the gang have taken over the former Snoopy Boutique on the Main Midway, rethemed as Peanuts @ The Point. The shop will carry apparel, collectibles, plush toys, and park-exclusive Peanuts merchandise.

Celebrate Cedar Point with a new parade

Celebrate Cedar Point Parade & Spectacular – Relive the park’s history as the “Celebrate Cedar Point Parade & Spectacular’s” 12 massive floats travel along the Main Midway, highlighting major moments and park-wide landmarks. This multi-sensory experience includes characters and performers who interact with guests during stops along the parade route.

Celebration Plaza will also play host to post-parade parties featuring live performers, special effects, and larger-than-life pyrotechnics. The parade and parties will run from June 24-August 14.

In addition, the park is going cashless this season, for all transactions within the park and resorts. Guests can convert cash into a prepaid debut card that can be used anywhere inside and outside the park, with no fees.

A host of festivals return this season as well, including the Frontier Festival (May 26-June 19), and Cedar Point Nights (July 29-August 21).

Daily admission tickets for Cedar Point are $45 (plus taxes and fees) when purchased in advance online.

