Cirque du Soleil and Disney Reveal Two Previously Unannounced Acts for Upcoming Show Drawn to Life

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (Nov. 4, 2021) – When the first-of-its-kind creative collaboration between iconic memory-makers Cirque du Soleil and Disney premieres on Nov. 18, Drawn to Life will feature 10 distinct acrobatic performances. After previously unveiling a few of the acts that would be featured in this love letter to the art of Disney Animation, today Cirque du Soleil and Disney revealed two more of the amazing acrobatic performances set to amaze audiences upon the show’s debut: “Garden of Lines” unicycle and “The Old Mill” double wheel acts.

Drawn to Life, written and directed by Michel Laprise with Fabrice Becker as Director of Creation, is a live acrobatic journey telling the story of Julie, a determined girl who discovers an unexpected gift left by her Disney Animator father: an unfinished animation. As she dives into the inner world of animation guided by a surprising pencil, Julie embarks on an inspiring quest filled with her childhood Disney memories. Developed in partnership with Michael Jung, Executive Theatrical Development, Walt Disney Imagineering along with Walt Disney Animation Studios, the story is driven by 10 unique acrobatic acts alongside animation from beloved Disney films. In addition, the show features all-new animation created by Disney artists led by Animation Director Eric Goldberg, best known for characters such as the Genie in the Disney Animation classic “Aladdin.”

In the “Garden of Lines” unicycle act , Julie is swept into a wonderland of familiar shadows, shapes and outlines in an homage to cherished tales that inspire an animator. Julie’s whimsical mood fixates on a mischievous marionette from a time-honored Italian fairytale. Five playful unicyclists representing the Blue Fairy of the classic Disney Animation film “Pinocchio” appear to effortlessly float across the stage, performing synchronized stunts and individual tricks with pinpoint precision.

"The Old Mill" double wheel act is inspired by Walt Disney's groundbreaking 1937 animated short of the same name, which is seen in projections throughout. In a display of tenacity, perseverance and rise-and-fall motion, owls dreamed up by Julie's imagination weather a storm using teamwork and courage to carry them through the powerful wind and rain that threaten their windmill home. The windmill of the film is represented in a spectacular, churning, fast-moving double wheel structure. Gravity-defying acrobats are in constant motion with the turning wheels—at times airborne—with astonishing balance and agility.

Drawn to Life is the 50th production created by Cirque du Soleil and its premiere coincides with the Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary celebration. With an international cast of 62 artists, Drawn to Life will perform Tuesday through Saturday at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort.

In advance of the show’s premiere, Cirque du Soleil and Disney fans can now visit the Cirque du Soleil Store at Disney Springs West Side for merchandise.

For more information on show tickets, dates and pricing, visit cirquedusoleil.com/drawntolife.

